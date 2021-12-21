Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into a frozen lake to save his husky dogs

Besides being one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, Leonardo Dicaprio, who in the past helped rescue a man who fell from a cruise ship, is an excellent human who is distinguished by his many altruistic works, which are not limited to donating large amounts of money to non-governmental institutions.

DiCaprio, whose most recent work ‘Don’t Look Up’ is available in theaters and will be released on Netflix this Christmas Eve, returned to lecture on heroism, as revealed Jennifer Lawrence, her stage partner in the production directed by Adam McKay’s.

The fact was made known in the panel of Arround The Table, which the cast of ‘Don’t Look Up’ granted to the American medium ‘Entertainment Weekly’, when, interacting with her co-stars, Jennifer, who is about to debut as a mother , detailed what happened.

The reason Leo DiCaprio jumped into icy waters again

To say of Lawrence, who wore his cute baby bump At the film’s premiere in New York, Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into a frozen lake, as in that memorable scene from ‘Titanic’ in which, playing the role of Jack, the famous man does everything possible to rescue the beautiful Rose, personified by her great friend, Kate winslet.

However, unlike that cinematic moment, this time Leo jumped into a frozen lake to save four ducks’ best friends: his husky dogs. And it is that one of his two dogs fell into the cold lake and, immediately afterwards, DiCaprio jumped to help him.

However, according to Lawrence, the affair got worse when Leo’s other husky followed suit and also jumped into the water. Seeing what was happening, the cast and crew of ‘Don’t Look Up’ rushed to help not only the pets, but the renowned star as well.

Fortunately, both Leonardo DiCaprio and his two huskies soon emerged from such an icy predicament. But, without a doubt, those present were afraid of the possibility that the actor could experience hypothermia.

However, Leo hurried and began to undress in a car to get rid of his clothes; meanwhile, production assistants got him dry clothes and prepared to give him something hot to drink.

What is Don’t Look Up ‘about?

The premiere of ‘Don’t Look Up’ has caused a stir due to the theme that the production addresses, in which there is a comet heading to Earth. While Jennifer Lawrence plays Kate Dibiasky, a graduate student, Leonardo DiCaprio plays a brilliant astronomer named Randall Mindy, who will do everything possible to divert the celestial body from its path.

The cast of the film has the performance of consecrated figures of the seventh art such as Meryl streep, who plays the president of the United States, and by rising stars, such is the case of Timothée Chalamet.

!Subscribe to our newsletter to receive in your email the latest news from your favorite celebrities!

DO NOT MISS: Leonardo DiCaprio, ally of Prince Harry, met Prince Charles

Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend ‘flirts’ with Leonardo DiCaprio in front of the businessman