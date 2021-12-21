Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into a frozen lake to save his dogs

Just like in Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio had to jump into icy waters, but this time not for Rose to be saved, but to rescue his two dogs, who jumped into a frozen lake.

During an episode of Around the table from Entertainment Weekly, Leonardo DiCaprio said that while filming ‘Don’t Look Up’ had to jump into icy waters to save his two husky dogs. “Basically, they both fell into a frozen lake.”DiCaprio said of his two dogs, named Jack and Jill. “I did not understand what they were doing on a frozen lake”, added.

Jennifer Lawrence, who also stars in the film, interrupted DiCaprio to help him tell the story. “One of the dogs fell and [Leonardo DiCaprio] jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog “said the actress. “As soon as he pushed one dog out of the lake, the other one jumped”added Lawrence.

“Well, the other one started licking the one who was drowning, and then we were all in the frozen lake together.”DiCaprio added. The Oscar-winning actor said his dogs “didn’t understand the frozen lake concept” because they live in California.

“I’m sure all of you are wondering, me too, he [Leo] he immediately got naked in the car [para salvar al perro]”Jennifer Lawrence joked.

Director of ‘Don’t Look Up’Adam McKay also participated in the panel discussion and described DiCaprio’s dogs as “absolute tornadoes” while Lawrence called them “psychotic.”

DiCaprio and his girlfriend, model Camila Morrone, rescued the Huskies together in 2020. They also share a third Husky named Sally.

This is not the first time that DiCaprio has risked to save someone

This is not the first time that DiCaprio heroically jumps into the water to save a life, as, in 2019, the star of ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ rescued a man who fell overboard off a yacht in St. Barts. “Leonardo played a dazzling role in his own real life Hollywood movie”said a source to the London newspaper The Sun at that moment.