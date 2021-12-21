Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into a frozen lake to save his dogs while filming Don’t Look Up

Leonardo Dicaprio revealed in an interview a heroic anecdote that few knew and that has him and his two rescue dogs as protagonists.

The talented artist jumped into a frozen lake to save his pets, of the Siberian husky breed, according to what he himself related in the cycle of interviews Around the table, from Entertainment Weekly.

DiCaprio participated in the program with his colleagues from Don’t look up, the new film in which he stars alongside Meryl streep, Jennifer Lawrence Y Jonah hill, among other stars, undoubtedly one of the great bets of the platform of streaming Netflix.

The actor decided to take his two dogs to the filming of the film, which took place in Boston, United States. But it seems that the pets were not very well behaved and even caused quite a bit of trouble.

DiCaprio jumped into a frozen lake to save his dogs while filming Don’t Look Up

“Basically the two of them fell into a frozen lake“DiCaprio synthesized in his story. “I did not understand what is done on a frozen lake,” added the actor known for his activism in favor of animals and the environment.

Your colleague Lawrence he went to the trouble of explaining the story better. “One of the dogs fell into the frozen lake, he jumped to save him and as soon as he got him out of the pond, the other one jumped“Said the actress.

The protagonist of Titanic, The beach Y The wolf of Wall Street, among other classics of contemporary cinema, continued to tell how the events were. “The other dog started licking the one who was drowning, and suddenly we were all together on the frozen lake”, He explained.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s rescue dogs when they were still puppies (Photo: Instagram)

To add color to the story, Lawrence added a new detail: “And I’m sure everyone is wondering this, I was there too … as soon as he got out of the lake (DiCaprio) got naked in the car”, He revealed to everyone’s surprise.

The rest of the cast joked about the actor’s dog behavior. The movie director, Adam McKay, called them “tornadoes” and Jonah hill He said: “They thrive on chaos”. McKay also told DiCaprio: “Jonah send me pictures of your wrecked couch”.

Jennifer Lawrence with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet in Don’t Look Up.

Don’t look up (Don’t look up) is a science fiction black comedy written, produced, and directed by McKay. It stars DiCaprio and Lawrence, who play two astronomers trying to warn humanity about an asteroid that will destroy Earth.

In addition to Jonah hill Y Meryl streep, complete the star cast Rob morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott mescudi Y Cate blanchett.

It was released in some theaters on December 10 but will be available for everyone in the Netflix catalog from December 24.