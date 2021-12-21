Leave the OLED Switch on for almost two thousand hours

Although many people were excited by the promise of the Nintendo Switch OLEDStill others worried that this type of technology has a bad reputation for burning easily. Thus, A youtuber put the Switch’s new OLED screen to the test, and this is his result.

Recently, the user known as WULFF DEN conducted a rather unique experiment. On his YouTube channel, he shared a video where he revealed that left the OLED Switch screen on for over 1,800 hours, that’s a full 75 days. This experiment was carried out to test the limits of this hybrid console.

To the surprise of more than one, The OLED Switch withstood being turned on for over two months in a rather special way. Unlike other OLED displays, the Nintendo product did not display any missing errors. The only detail that is mentioned is that the whites are no longer as strong as before.

Thus, It is clear that you do not have to worry if you leave your Nintendo Switch OLED on for almost two thousand hours. In related topics, a grandmother has mistakenly received six OLED Switches. Similarly, a rumor indicates that Person 4 Golden would come to this console.

Editor’s Note:

After more than two months with the OLED Switch, I can say that the console works very well. The screen is still as good as new. The only fear is that the white Joy-Con have drift, something that has not happened so far.

Via: WULFF DEN