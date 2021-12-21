Latifi denounces hate and death threats after her accident in Abu Dhabi

Nicholas Latifi raises his voice about the harassment he has suffered since the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the wake of his accident, which completely changed the outcome of the Yas Marina race and the Championship.



“Hi all,

I purposely stayed away from social media to let things settle down after the last race. ”

“Much has been said about the situation that arose after my withdrawal in Abu Dhabi. I have received thousands of messages on my social media accounts, publicly and through direct messages. Most have been supportive, but there has also been a lot of hatred. and abuse ”

“I’ve been trying to figure out the best way to handle this. Do I ignore it and move on? Or do I tackle it and address the bigger issue that sadly is a reality when you use social media?”

“This is not a scripted statement, but rather that I speak my mind in the hope that this might spark another conversation about online bullying and the drastic consequences it can have on people. Using social media as a channel for attacking someone with messages of hate, abuse and threats of violence is shocking and something I’m drawing attention to. ”

“Going back to race weekend, as soon as the checkered flag fell, I knew there were likely things going to be said on social media. The fact that I felt like it would be better to remove Instagram and Twitter from my phone for a few days. It says everything we need to know about how cruel the online world can be. ”

“The hatred, abuse and subsequent threats on social media were not really a surprise to me as it is just the harsh reality of the world we live in right now. I am no stranger to negative talk online. , I think every athlete who competes globally knows that they are under extreme scrutiny and this comes with your environment sometimes. ”

“But as we’ve seen time and time again, in all different sports, it only takes one incident at the wrong time for things to completely get out of proportion and bring out the worst in the so-called ‘fanatics’ of the sport. What was surprising was the extreme tone of hatred, abuse and even death threats that I received. ”

“Reflecting on what happened during the race, there is really only one group of people I needed to apologize to for dropping out: my team. I did it right after. Everything else that followed was out of my control.”

“Some said I was racing for a position that didn’t matter when there were only a few laps left. But whether I’m competing for wins, podiums, points or even last place, I’ll always give it my all down to the checkered flag. I’m just like anyone else. driver off the grid in that sense. ”

“Those who do not understand or agree with that, okay. You can have your opinion. But use those opinions to fuel hatred, abuse and threats of violence, not only towards me, but also towards those close to me. , tells me that these people are not true fans of the sport. ”

“Fortunately, I am comfortable enough in my own skin and have been in this world long enough to be able to do a good job of not letting any negativity get the best of me. But I know I’m not the only one who thinks a Negative comment always seems to stand out the most and can sometimes be enough to drown out 100 positives. ”

“People will have their opinions and that’s okay. Having thick skin is a big part of being an athlete, especially when you’re constantly in a position to be screened. But a lot of the feedback I received last week crossed the line into something. much more extreme. I am concerned about how someone else might react if this same level of abuse ever goes to them.. No one should let the activities of a vocal minority dictate who they are. ”

“The events of the last week have made me see how important it is to work together to prevent this kind of thing from happening and to support those on the receiving end. I realize that it is unlikely to convince those who acted in this way with me so that they change their forms, and they can even try to use this message against me, but it is correct to report this type of behavior and not remain silent“.

“To all the fans and people who supported me throughout this situation, I want to thank you. I have seen and read many of your messages and I appreciate them very much. It is good to know that I have so many people who support me.”

“Sport is, by its very nature, competitive, but it must bring people together, not separate them. If sharing my thoughts and highlighting the need for action helps just one person, then it was worth it.“.

“As we look forward to the New Year, I really hope that my experiences after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will help reinforce that message, and my goal for 2022 is to find ways that I can support that process. Just be nice!”

“I want to wish everyone happy holidays, stay safe, and I hope all of us are back to normal in 2022. Nicky.”

