Land Rover: Will Smith: He hits it with a Land Rover and don’t miss how he takes it

Will Smith he is a genius acting and singing. It has a spark, it always seems like good humor and it is endearing. But driving has its lagoons. Especially if the environment you move through is so different from California, where you live and drive regularly.

The popular actor is working on the documentary series ‘Welcome to Earth’ and that implies that you have to travel to any corner of the planet, work in difficult or inhospitable environments, cross rivers on a zip line, dive into the seas thanks to small submarines, climb mountains, travel through frozen regions, approach volcanoes, cross deserts …

The latter, as you will understand, is not done on a camel, but on a Land Rover Defender last generation with which Will gets excited behind the wheel. So much so that he loses his fear of the sand, circulates too fast and rushes without knowing where to attack the dune … until he ‘stick it’.

Fortunately it does not go badly not even the rear passenger, who slammed into the front headrest for not wearing a seat belt (hopefully he has learned). Yes, the car is somewhat damaged … although Will takes it like always: with a lot of humor.