La Jornada – DiCaprio and Adam McKay launch the challenge of looking up in a satire on the end of the world

Leonardo DiCaprio has been a fervent advocate for the environment for as long as he is famous. But while he has produced documentaries, contributed millions of dollars to the cause through his foundation, participated in relevant forums and even used his Oscar speech to allude to climate change, the theme never overlapped with his acting work.

It wasn’t for lack of trying: I just hadn’t found the right project. And, more importantly, he didn’t want to do anything wrong.

So Adam McKay (The Big Short) knocked on his door with an idea he was developing with journalist David Sirota: What if it wasn’t explicitly about climate change but about a comet? DiCaprio found it interesting.

The result is Don’t look up (Don’t look up), a star-studded doomsday satire that hits Netflix on December 24. DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play scientists who discover a comet that could wipe out the Earth and … no one cares.

McKay and DiCaprio spoke to The Associated Press about the movie and trying to entertain and convey a message without alienating too many people.

–Leo, how did you decide that this was the right project?

DiCaprio: What’s brilliant about this script is the analogy of having a comet that will wipe out humanity within six months created this huge sense of urgency, rather than the huge narrative of slow moving climate. It really came at this specific point in time, with movies like Network or Dr. Strangelove, That really sums up what we are going through as a culture. It perfectly puts a mirror of our society and how we deal with the climate crisis, that we simply let it continue and we do not take the necessary actions to survive on this planet.

“I read that you two spent five months reviewing the script.”

McKay: There’s nothing I love more than seeing my script or a cut from the movie thoughtfully challenged. Leo also went into editing and I was showing him unfinished cuts. He gave fabulous notes. He’s worked with some of the greatest directors of all time, you know, Scorsese and Tarantino, these great teachers, and he knows a thing or two about stories and movies.

– Do you remember any great debate from these sessions?

DiCaprio: My motivation was to give a voice to the scientific community, to the people who have dedicated their lives to the climate crisis and how their voice feels marginalized. I am much more literal about many of these things. I wanted to bring politics and specificity and a direct link to the climate in many of these speeches that we made. It was amazing to have a partner like Adam in that process who kept removing details that made certain people in the audience feel alienated or made him political.

The perfect message

McKay: It’s interesting, some of the words that Leo and I discussed, like the word “done.” One simply means facts. And I said: “Leo, I hate to tell you, I think they politicized the word ‘done’”. So there was constant vigilance over the words we used. We just try to stay out of the bullshit, the talking points, the focus groups, the clicks, the ratings.

DiCaprio: As soon as we removed a lot of those words, we just made it more human.

– Was it cathartic to shout your frustrations in a certain way in a speech?

DiCaprio: Well look, I’m not a climate scientist, but I did my best to think about the frustration of many of these people.

“The modest Randall is quite different from other characters you have played.

DiCaprio: It was a fascinating journey because, yeah, I’m in scenarios where Jonah Hill or Meryl Streep are attacking me and I had to constantly swallow the things I wanted to say on a personal level and just bite the bullet and take the insult and the kick. in the eggs. Even when Ariana Grande challenges me, I had to fight that instinct. It was a very, very unique experiment in patience and sitting awkwardly, which is something I love in movies; When done correctly, you can make the audience uncomfortable with you as a character. I think about King of comedy (The king of comedy) or Taxi driver. It is something difficult to achieve. I don’t know if I made it, but that’s definitely what I was looking for.

McKay: I loved it. I just thought it was cool to have a guy you’ve seen fight a bear like a great epic (The Revenant by Alejandro González Iñárritu) and star in the biggest movie ever made (Titanic) and watch him have a panic attack or have to take a quarter of Xanax and be swept away by fame.

– What have you thought of the public’s response so far? Are people getting what you expected?

McKay: The important thing was that we wanted it to be funny. I saw the crowd laugh throughout the movie and then I looked at the cards (at the test screenings), and it almost seemed to challenge people who would identify as conservative, liberal and that was very encouraging to me. There will always be a couple of people angry about something.

DiCaprio: You never ultimately know how a movie will impact a mass audience, but a little test case for that: I have parents. hippies very liberal who came out of that theater – both my mother and my stepmother went to the premiere – saying: “I have to tell you that I really identified with a lot of the characters in that movie. I mean, it got me thinking about some of my actions. I was like, ‘Am I like Meryl Streep?’

McKay: No! Really?

DiCaprio: I told her, “Mom, you don’t look anything like that character.”