Kylie Jenner would have been with Drake, despite having a relationship with Travis

Kylie Jenner, the younger sister of the Kardashian clan, has been surrounded by different controversies in international media and social networks, due to personal and work issues that are directly related to her businesses and brands. Despite the comments, the celebrity has managed to leave without problem and is once again at the top of fame.

Recently, the young woman was involved in a new controversy after the personal trainer Maralee Nichols will point out that she has been unfaithful to Travis Scott, her current romantic partner, with the singer Drake. The accusation came during the legal process that the woman is leading against Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s ex.

Nichols, who has just given birth to a baby that arose as a result of the affair she had with Thompson, did not hesitate to assure that would confess some supposed secrets of the Kardashian clan and among those was the infidelity of the businesswoman to the rapper.

In his Instagram stories, The personal trainer claimed that Kylie had sex with Drake, Rihanna’s ex-partner, even when she was with Travis. This post caused a stir in the followers of the famous, arousing speculation about it.

“You know Drake slept with Kylie last year, but you’re not man enough to tell Travis Scott.. Well, there you have it. Good night, guys, tomorrow, ”the woman wrote in the publication, with which she shocked thousands of people.

Maralee Nichols uploaded a message to her social networks, in which Tristan asks her to stop with what is happening and both of them dealing with the problem as two adults.