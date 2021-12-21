Kurt Cobain, one of the main inspirations for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman | Music

Jean G. Fowler

Director Matt Reeves told how Nirvana led him to write the movie

Music is one of our main inspirations in life and its impact is so great that it inspires other art forms such as cinema and vice versa, something of which Matt Reeves, the creator of the version of The batman by Robert Pattinson, did to write the movie by relying partially on Kurt Cobain.

The next installment of DC will treat the character in a unique and dark way, entering the psyche of Bruce Wayne with an interesting relationship with music, because according to the director told Esquire, he has an important place when he writes and was listening to Nirvana while did the script.

“When I write, I listen to music, and while I was developing the first act I put on ‘Something In The Way’ by Nirvana. That’s when it occurred to me that, instead of making Bruce Wayne the version of the playboy we’ve seen before, there is also another in which he went through a great tragedy and became a hermit, “he said.

In fact, the theme appears in one of the teasers from The batman, a decision that Matt Reeves made after basing in a certain way Kurt’s songs.

“So, I started to develop this connection with the film ‘Last Days’ by Gus Van Sant and the idea that this fictional version of Kurt Cobain is in this kind of ruined mansion,” he added.

The batman It’s not the only movie to draw inspiration from iconic musicians, Jason Momoa also got some ideas from bands like Tool and Metallica to play Aquaman, and Johnny Depp relied on Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones to Jack sparrow.

When is The Batman released in theaters?

The Batman will hit theaters on March 4, 2022 and in addition to Robeert Pattinson

, will feature a cast completed by

Andy Serkis (Alfred), Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Colin Farrel (The Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon) and Paul Dano (Enigma).