Kubrick, object of an obsession

The mind of Stanley kubrick (New York, 1928 – Childwickbury, UK, 1999) remains an enigma. Secluded in his London home and focused on his work in the last decades of his life, he had a notoriously inaccessible reputation, so his eclectic filmography is the best tool we have to unravel his formal and thematic obsessions. We can also go to the testimonies of his collaborators, whom he could drive to despair with his perfectionism – Shelley Duvall and Jack Nicholson had to repeat a scene from The glow-.

The exposition that he Circle of Fine Arts of Madrid inaugurates this December 21 contributes to shed light on the universe of the ambitious filmmaker. It is an itinerant project that has traveled Europe and has the blessing of its heirs. In 2019 he passed through Barcelona, ​​becoming the most visited exhibition in the history of the CCCB. He arrives in the capital with more than 600 objects –Video pieces, photographs, models, cameras, lenses, costumes, props, scripts, letters, storyboards and other documents– and a thematic tour that immerses us in the keys to Kubrick’s gaze, as well as the aesthetics and ins and outs of the production of his most iconic films. “It’s like entering the mind of a genius”, assures its curator, Isabel Sánchez.

An exhibition that also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the premiere of A clockwork orange, one of his most acclaimed and controversial works. After the abolition of the Hays code, the censorship system that defined between 1934 and 1968 what could be seen in a Hollywood movie, the film generated an intense debate due to its scenes of violence and sex. Kubrick himself, tired of receiving pressure, even asked Warner Bros to withdraw it from British cinemas.

In Spain the film was banned by Franco’s censorship, but in April 1975 it had his first and eventful screening at the Seminci in Valladolid, with the opposition of the most conservative sectors of the city (there was even a false bomb warning in the room). An event that collects the documentary by Pedro González Bermúdez The forbidden orange, produced by TCM, which premiered it last Friday after passing through the Valladolid festival.

Original costumes from ‘A Clockwork Orange’. Photo: ‘Stanley Kubrick. The Exhibition ‘

In his thirteen films, Kubrick traveled almost every genre, providing innovations in each of them. The most obvious case is that of 2001: a space odyssey (1968), the film that established him as a filmmaker and with which he achieved absolute control of all aspects of the work. Half a century later, it is still a benchmark in science fiction. The director also cultivated film noir –Killer’s kiss (1955) and Perfect heist (1956) -, the warlike –Paths of Glory (1957) and The metal jacket (1987) -, the historical genre –Spartacus (1960) and Barry lyndon (1975) -, comedy –Red phone? We fly to Moscow (1964) -, terror –The glow (1980) – and the thriller –Eyes Wide Shut (1999)-.

This apparent eclecticism hides some stylistic and thematic features that give unity to his filmography and that are collected in the first part of the exhibition. Among her formal qualities, the curator highlights her good management of space, his obsession with symmetry compositional, the realism in the lighting – which led him to use an infinity of candles in Barry lyndon, set in the 18th century – or his ability to shape time – probably the most famous ellipsis in film history is the one that converts the bone thrown by a hominid at the beginning of 2001: a space odyssey in a ship, leaping hundreds of thousands of years from prehistory to the future of humanity.

“Kubrick combined his other passions in the cinema: photography, music and literature”, says Sánchez. And in the exhibition you will be able to see some of the snapshots that he took for the magazine Look, in his stage as a photographer before making the leap to the cinema, as well as the importance he gave to the soundtrack of his films is also explored.

As for literature, Kubrick was a great reader who devoured books in search of stories to put on the big screen. Almost all of his great films are adaptations of novels or short stories, such as Lolita (Nabokov), A clockwork orange (Anthony Burgess), The glow (Stephen King) or 2001: a space odyssey (from a text by Arthur C. Clarke whose plot they expanded together in the film’s script).

Model used in ‘2001: a space odyssey’. Photo: ‘Stanley Kubrick. The Exhibition ‘

There is also space in the show for projects that were never shot, such as his long-awaited film about Napoleon, for which he became a true specialist – “he bought all the available books on his figure and developed an archive in which he rebuilt his life day by day,” explains the curator. The appearance of a movie very similar to yours, Waterloo, made him abandon the idea and mitigated his frustration with the filming of Barry Lyndon.

Another project that he tried to carry out, since the 70s, was Artificial intelligence, which Spielberg would end up directing, a confessed admirer of Kubrick; as well as Aryan papers, which was to be his great film about the Holocaust. And here it was precisely Spielberg who got ahead of him with Schindler’s List, so he decided to return his project to the drawer.

The second part of the exhibition presents the visitor with numerous original movie objects from his director’s chair to a 2001 ape costume, to a drugo costume and the unmistakable table at the Korova Milk Bar from A clockwork orange, the typewriter and the dresses of the disturbing twins of The glow, the military helmet with the pacifist insignia and the phrase “Born to kill” from The Metallic Jacket and the cape of Dr. Bill Harford in the sequence of the orgy of Eyes Wide Shut. Fetishes to invoke the overwhelming creativity of Kubrick.