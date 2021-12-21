Keanu Reeves remembers his friend River Phoenix

If one reviews the great filmography of Keanu Reeves – the trilogy of Matrix, deliveries of Bill & ted, or They call him bodhi– it is inevitable that you also meet My private Idaho. Released in 1991, the film tells the story of two hustlers, Mike (River Phoenix) and Scott (Reeves) as they search for the former’s mother.

The plot of the film is very good and remarkably tragic, inspired by Henry IV. However, two years later, Phoenix died of a drug overdose, which made My private Idaho in one of his last films, increasing the emotion for all future viewings. And now, with our cover story with Reeves, the actor has expressed how much he continues to miss his friend. The two actors met on the set of Sweet home … sometimes!, which starred Phoenix’s brother Leaf (who later changed his name to Joaquin). At the time, they even saw a screening of The Mind-blowing Adventures of Bill and Ted, and took a motorcycle trip to Key West to see a concert.

Here’s how writer Ryan D’Agostino describes the moment he asked the actor about Phoenix:

“He is a…”

Keanu cuts himself off and smiles down. Bow your head. What made him stumble were the words ‘He is’. Present time.

“It’s weird to talk about him in the past tense,” Keanu says, almost thirty years after River’s death. “I hate talking about him in the past. So I almost always have to do it in the present. He was a really special person, so original, unique, smart, talented, fiercely creative. Thoughtful. Brave. Funny. Dark. And bright. He was. Great to have met him. Yes. Inspiring. I miss him. “

It’s a beautiful tribute from Reeves, who speaks memorably about love and loss throughout the entire interview. Later, Sandra Bullock – who was in the production of Speed with Reeves when Phoenix passed away – he remembers how much he cried for his friend. However, she sees it as a testament to the depth of her humanity.

“I saw Keanu grieve. And grieve for his friend,” says Bullock. “He’s very reserved, but I couldn’t hide it. Seeing that a man like that was capable of crying. And I remember thinking, ‘God, if that’s the tip of the iceberg of his depth, and his level of love and care for a friend, that attracts you. ”

Cover of our January-February issue with Keanu Reeves. Esquire

