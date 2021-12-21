Keanu Reeves Films: From ‘The Matrix’ to ‘John Wick’: His Most Successful Projects | Film and TV

Although he is low profile, he is not seen in many events and his activity on social networks is almost nil, Keanu reeves He is one of the most important faces of the last 50 years in Hollywood. His career is impeccable, he has remained very current and has been the protagonist of several titles that mark the industry.

Born in Lebanon in 1964, he is a Canadian citizen with a career in the United States. His beginning in acting occurred at the age of 9 on the tables with several theatrical productions. At 18 he decided to move to Los Angeles to turn his life around.

He was an actor in commercials, made his debut as an extra in some episodes of medium-sized series, starred in some short films and was even a correspondent for a Canadian television news program.

In 1986 he appeared for the first time in a movie, Youngblood where he played a doorman. From that moment he signed with an agent and he began to seek casting for him to boost his career.

The 90s catapulted him: his fresh face began to be familiar in Hollywood and the contracts began to come to him strongly. Despite being a giant name in the industry, not all of his roles have been applauded by critics and the press.

Reeves won his first award, the MTV Movie Award for Most Desirable Man, in 1992 for his performance in Point break. Two years later, his role as the main protagonist in Speed It earned him a Bravo Otto for Best Actor and the MTV Movie Award for Best On-Screen Duo along with Sandra Bullock.

These are the 8 most important films of the Canadian actor.

Always be my maybe of 2019

of 2019 Point break from 1991

from 1991 John wick since 2014

since 2014 My own private Idaho from 1991

from 1991 Permanent Record from 1988

from 1988 Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Speed from 1994

from 1994 The Gift from 2000

On video | Tilda Swinton on the origin of ‘Memoria’ and why Colombia was key to the film – Shock

The S side of film and television!