Keanu Reeves doesn’t mind you watching ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ on your computer

The pandemic meant a huge impact on markets around the world, but above all, the businesses that suffered the most were those that had to do with leisure. This is the case of restaurants, discos, hotels or the movie theaters themselves. After several delays in the most relevant premieres on the market, the companies began to plan a new way of displaying their products. Having streaming services, Disney and Warner would opt for a strategy of simultaneous releases: his films would arrive at the same time to the platforms (under an extra payment) and to theaters. Although the house of the mouse limited, to a large extent this restructuring, in part due to the conflict that caused the confrontation between Scarlett Johansson and Black widow, Warner to this day continues to exhibit its products in this way. The perfect current example is Matrix Resurrections, although its protagonist, Keanu Reeves cares little which of the two media you use, as long as you see it.

It is unusual for industrial workers to not bow your opinions in favor of the rooms. Denis Villeneuve himself claimed that it was “ridiculous” that we see Dune on a computer screen or Christopher Nolan, shielding his latest and millionaire contract with Universal Pictures, with the aim of shielding its presence on the billboard. However, the opinion of the actor who returns to play Neo is far from being so radical: “Sure, pass it on if necessary”. Those were the words he used in an interview with The Guardian, when the interviewer dropped him that he would watch the movie on his laptop.

Keanu Reeves initially began jokingly in his response, emulating other members of the industry (such as the aforementioned filmmakers). The first criticisms of the film are being very disparate, as some see nonsense in this kind of reboot, while others like David Ehrlich of Indiewire point to it as “The boldest and most personal sequel since The Last Jedi.”

Matrix Resurrections It will premiere tomorrow, December 22, in Spanish cinemas. In Spain, HBO Max is still not using the simultaneous premiere service that it does use in the rest of the world.