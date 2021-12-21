Keanu Reeves confirmed what everyone wanted to hear: He already met with Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel

In the last 24 hours it was shown that the words Keanu reeves Y Marvel In the same sentence, they are capable of unleashing the unimaginable between fans of the actor and the film franchise.

Recently, the protagonist of the Matrix saga recognized that would like to be part of the Marve Cinematic Universel. On more than one occasion, the actor has praised the studio’s productions, highlighting the talent behind and in front of the cameras. Although the actor assures that he does not have any character in mind, he acknowledges that it would be an honor for him to join the successful franchise in the history of cinema.

Keanu Reeves wants to join the MCU

Similar to what Andrew Garfield did every time he was asked about his participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Keanu Reeves is handling his responses at his discretion, being fully aware of what he generates whenever he says something about it.

During the promotion of The Matrix Resurrections, the 57-year-old interpreter he’s been getting a lot of questions about his potential involvement in the Marvel franchise. As well as who does not want the thing, Reeves hinted that he has already had some meetings with Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios. According to what emerged, said meeting would have taken place in 2019, but so far no project has emerged.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios

The protagonist of the John Wick saga ensures that so far they have not found a Marvel character that the actor can interpret. “We met, and [Kevin Feige] it’s great. Yes. But no, we have nothing, we have to find something, “Reeves said in an interview with ComicBook.

It should be noted that there are currently about 30 projects, including films and series, that are in development. Surely Feige and Reeves can find a character that is suitable for the actor. On some occasion, Keanu said he would have liked to play Wolverine, and since the X-Men will make their landing in the MCU, it would not be an idea to rule out. There is also the variable of the Multiverse, which would allow the actor to participate in a cameo as a variant of some hero or villain of the universe.