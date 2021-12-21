Kate Winslet: “Some actors are terrified that their sexuality will be revealed”

Lto actress Kate winslet, who popularized his career with films like ‘Titanic’, has made some surprising statements in the magazine ‘The Sunday Times’. In this interview, the British says that many actors are afraid that their sexuality will be known for fear of reprisals from the industry.

“I cannot say how many young actors I know, some well known and others just starting out, who are terrified that their sexuality will be revealed.” Kate winslet, who has not disclosed any specific names for these fellow professionals.

Despite not commenting on specific names, the actress has indicated that she knows at least four actors who are in this situation and who live with anguish that these personal issues may come to light.

The actress has harshly criticized certain attitudes that are present today in the film industry. “There is an environment of discrimination and homophobia. We need a movement similar to MeToo“, has commented in the interview to the British means.

Kate winslet has made these statements in the framework of the promotion of the new film ‘Ammonite’, in which she plays a paleontologist.