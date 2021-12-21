Kate Winslet admits she doesn’t know which Avatar sequel she shot

MADRID, Jan 21 (CulturaOcio) –

After that tremendous unprecedented success that was Titanic, James Cameron and Kate Winslet have reworked together on another film phenomenon, Avatar. The director took the opportunity to shoot the second and third film in the sci-fi saga, something that caused confusion for the actress, since she did not know which tape she was filming at all times.

“I lost track of how many Cameron was shooting at one time. I did two at a time together with him. All my work I did in 2018. It is an extraordinary experience. You enter this huge hangar and anything is possible. Do you want to fly today? Do you want to fight with spears underwater? Okay, we will. It was wonderful for me to be part of such a well-oiled machine, with such great artists and technicians, “he said on the WTF Podcast.

James Cameron plans a five-movie franchise, and Kate Winslet is expected to play a major role in the next four sequels. Winslet plays Ronal, a member of the Metkayina, the tribe that inhabits the coral reefs of Pandora which will be, apparently, fundamental in the plot. In some photos from the set the actress appeared filming a scene with the motion capture suit in a water tank. For said sequence, a strange ceremony of the Na’vi peoples who inhabit the reefs, the actress had to hold her breath for 7 minutes.

It’s known that Avatar 2 will focus on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Na’vi Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) while both continue to defend the planet Pandora, but the director has not given more details of the plot. In addition to the aforementioned actors, they will also participate in the production Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis, Michelle Yeoh, and Vin Diesel.

The second installment of the saga is scheduled to launch in December 2021, while Avatar 3 is scheduled to premiere on December 23, 2023. December 19 2025 Avatar 4 is coming and the fifth, and for the last moment, delivery of the saga will be released in cinemas on December 17, 2027.