Jürgen Damm, on Chivas’ radar

Jürgen Damm has generated interest in the rojiblanco team, but also in Santos and Toluca

The attacker Jurgen Damm It is the object of the desire of three Mexican soccer teams: Chivas, Saints Y Toluca.

Sources assured ESPN Digital that a couple of these clubs have already contacted Atlanta United to find out the conditions in which the winger is in the MLS in order for him to return to Mexican football.

Jürgen Damm does not have much regularity in the MLS and a return to Liga MX is not ruled out ESPN

Damm, who has a two-year contract with the rojinegros, has been with the US team for a year and has not had regularity and continuity in the team of the Mexican Gonzalo Pineda.

The interest is latent, but it is not known if there is an arrangement or the interest has already passed to the facts, what is a reality is that the soccer player and his environment have recommended him to return to Mexico, since his wish is to play is to be seen by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino and wear the Tri shirt for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Jürgen ended the contract with Tigres and passed as a free agent and could reach the rojiblanco box in a less expensive way that if it had come directly from Mexican football.

This is combined with the departure of Uriel Antuna to Cruz Azul and Roberto Alvarado to the rojiblanco team. At the time, Guadalajara expressed its desire to get Damm on loan at the time of José Luis Higuera.

However, Tigres refused to make the loan since it put it up for sale for a price close to 8 million dollars.