Julia Roberts’ hilarious boycott of George Clooney in full interview

George Clooney was being interviewed and to everyone’s surprise Julia Roberts appeared

George Clooney is promoting “The Tender Bar” his new film as a director where he adapts the 2005 memoir of the same name by JR Moehringer in which the author recounts his life while growing up on Long Island after the disappearance of his father shortly after birth and the search of a father figure, his bond with his uncle and the patrons of a bar.

The film stars Ben Affleck who plays the protagonist’s uncle, JR Moehringer, played by Daniel Ranieri in his childhood and by Tye Sheridan as a teenager.

It was for that reason that George Clooney was through a video call on the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ in an interview in which the youngest of the cast, Daniel Ranieri, was also there. Thus, Jimmy Kimmel was asking Daniel if his favorite Batman was George Clooney or Ben Affleck when Clooney’s plane opens and Julia Roberts appears on the screen.

See also: They detailed what the end of “Unforgivable” is like, the new Sandra Bullock movie that is all the rage on Netflix

“Oh my God. Woof! My God”the interviewer shouted when he saw the actress who was wearing dark sunglasses and did not speak at all. “George, I don’t know if you are aware of this, but the woman sitting next to you. There is a woman sitting next to you. Just there”he said as the actor looked both ways with a face of not seeing anything.

“Maybe I’m hallucinating. Woof. However, it sure looked like Julia Roberts “He ended up saying as the actress disappears from the plane. At that moment the actor begins to laugh and Jimmy continues his interview for Daniel Ranieri to answer that his favorite Batman is Christian Bale, a response that caused a great laugh from the public.

The reason Julia Roberts and George Clooney they were together is because the actors have come together again in a new movie after the saga ‘Ocean’s’ and ‘Money Monster’.

On this occasion they are both filming in Austrlia a romantic comedy called ‘Ticket to Paradise’ where it tells the story of an ex-couple who meet again on a shared mission to prevent their daughter in love from making the same mistake they made.