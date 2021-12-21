Eighteen years after the last installment of ‘The Matrix‘, This December 22 it opens internationally ‘The Matrix: Resurrections‘, tape in which Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as’Neo‘, as did Carrie-Anne Moss with’Trinity‘.

The film directed by Lana Wachowski It will also feature new faces like Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff, who recently shared to Entertainment Weekly his strange experience meeting and recording with Keanu Reeves.

Jonathan Groff on filming with Keanu Reeves: “I think I wet my pants”

Jonathan Groff was about to wet the film set while shooting a fight scene with Keanu Reeves for the fourth installment of the saga. As revealed by the 36-year-old actor for Entertainment Weekly, As he faced Keanu, he felt “heat emanating from his groin.”

“When the filming was done, I thought: ‘I think I wet my pants. I think I peed myself. ‘ You know what I mean? When you pee your urine feels hot … But the feeling didn’t go away“, Groff revealed, who plays Agent Smith in the Wachowski tape.

Given this, his co-star, Carrie-Anne Moss, launched her own theory on how Groff’s body reacted when filming an action scene: “When I shoot a gun I can look really cool in a scene, but after that it’s like my body doesn’t know it’s not real, and that’s really intense … your body has a physical reaction“, expressed the actress.

The Matrix: Resurrections will also premiere on HBO Max

The feature film will be released internationally in theaters this December 22, while in the United States you can also enjoy the film on HBO MAX, Platform of streaming in which the movie it will be uploaded simultaneously to its premiere in theaters.