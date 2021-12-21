JohnnyDepp files a complaint to find out if AmberHeard donated money for divorce

Despite whate Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got divorced a few years ago, the legal dispute between the two actors is not over yet. After what The Sun won a lawsuit against the actor, who had to resign his role in Fantastic Animals, now the actor put a complaint to find out if his ex-wife really donated the money he got after the divorce.

Johnny Depp has denounced the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) with the intention of knowing if Amber Heard donated the 7 million dollars obtained in her divorce agreement, as she has claimed, local media reported.

Heard had said he would give that money to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles shortly after the deal closed. divorce in 2016, but according to the complaint that Depp filed through his lawyers in a New York court, These organizations have not wanted to confirm how much they received.

Depp would like to know this information to use in the defamation complaint worth $ 50 million filed against Heard, after she wrote in 2018 un editorial on domestic violence in the Washington Post alluding to his relationship with the actor.

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” had already stated that Heard, 35, had not donated the money, in an attempt to reverse the ruling of a judge in a complaint filed in London by the interpreter against the British newspaper The Sun who described him in an article as “abuser.”

According to Depp, the judge in the case against The Sun had not been impartial, and had been swayed by the alleged fact Heard donated the money to these organizations.

Heard for his part has affirmed that he has not “been dishonest” with his donations to the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, and detailed that she had said that she would pay those 7 million dollars over 10 years.

To support this, Heard’s attorneys showed evidence that the protagonist of Aquaman He had sent $ 950,000 to the ACLU and $ 850,000 to the hospital through anonymous donors.

Heard and Depp were married in 2015, but by 2016 she had already requested a restraining order against him for abuse, something that he denied, after which they reached a divorce agreement in August 2016.

