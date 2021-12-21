Johnny Depp’s double went to participate, but Guido Kaczka mistook him for a character from “La Casa de Papel”Duration: 01:23

In a new broadcast of Welcome aboard, Guido Kaczka confused twice as Johnny depp with a character of The Money Heist.

Welcome aboard is having great success and audience level. The program of Guido Kaczka proposes different games and formats in which participants come to play for various prizes.

Beyond the fact that the cycle itself has many different formats and that in all there are funny moments and stories, the truth is that the door of similarities. There, the participants who are similar to any celebrity They must come closer and that both the driver, the assistants and the production decide if they really are.

See also: George Clooney’s doppelganger dislodged Guido Kaczka: “The big scam”

Just as many times practically identical characters appear and can be recognized instantly, on other occasions it becomes a bit more complicated and there are funny confusions. The latter was the case with twice as many Johnny depp, who entered through the door of similarities and appeared before the program.

The participant said that a friend wrote it down and said that he is an event animator in response to the questions they asked. Later, Guido Kaczka asked an assistant who he looked like and she risked it was Damien Betular Without beard.

Then the other assistant appointed the Professor of The Money Heist. Guido he joined in and asked the participant directly if this was the famous person he looked like.

Before the refusal of the participant and after a few seconds of silence, the protagonist himself was the one who said that he came as a double of Johnny depp. Closing the fragment, an image of the actor was placed on the split screen and the driver nodded and assured that he saw the resemblance between the two: “Johnny Depp. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, loud applause ”.