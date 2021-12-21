Johnny Depp’s doppelganger visited Welcome Aboard but Guido Kaczka mistook him for another actor: “Who is it?”
“It’s Betular but without the beard”, risked Francesca who compared him with the previous participant. “She sees Betular,” joked the driver then. “There is no way, just go Betular“He added while looking puzzled. “Ay, ay, ay, who is it?”he asked disoriented.
It was then that Valentina dared to take risks. “The professor from La casa de papel?”She asked, seeing some similarities with Álvaro Morte, the Spanish actor who worked on the hit Netflix series. “Yes, are you the teacher from La casa de papel?”asked Guido who received the refusal of the participant.
Finally, the young man confessed who it was. “Johnny Depp”, clarified the participant of de Welcome aboard. “Johnny Depp. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, loud applause, Johnny Depp “, closed the driver while dismissing the young man who had revealed that he works as an event entertainer.
