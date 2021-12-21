Johnny Depp’s doppelganger visited Welcome Aboard but Guido Kaczka mistook him for another actor: “Who is it?”

Johnny Depp’s doppelganger visited Welcome Aboard but Guido Kaczka mistook him for another actor

Once again the “Similarities” section of Welcome aboard, the cycle that Guido Kaczka drives in El Trece, caused a sensation. In it, people who believe they have a strong resemblance to a famous person are presented and, once they pass through the door, the driver must guess who it is. However, this time he mistook Johnny Depp’s doppelganger for The Professor.

“Did you sign up or did they sign you up?”, is always Guido Kaczka’s first question when he receives the participant of “Similarities”, the section of Welcome aboard that is breaking it. “They signed me up … a friend”replied the participant who appeared on the program on Monday, believing he was similar to Johnny Depp.

“It’s Betular but without the beard”, risked Francesca who compared him with the previous participant. “She sees Betular,” joked the driver then. “There is no way, just go Betular“He added while looking puzzled. “Ay, ay, ay, who is it?”he asked disoriented.

Johnny Depp’s doppelganger visited Welcome Aboard

It was then that Valentina dared to take risks. “The professor from La casa de papel?”She asked, seeing some similarities with Álvaro Morte, the Spanish actor who worked on the hit Netflix series. “Yes, are you the teacher from La casa de papel?”asked Guido who received the refusal of the participant.

Finally, the young man confessed who it was. “Johnny Depp”, clarified the participant of de Welcome aboard. “Johnny Depp. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, loud applause, Johnny Depp “, closed the driver while dismissing the young man who had revealed that he works as an event entertainer.