Johnny Depp surprises with his transformation after the trial he faced

The actor Johnny depp, is going through one of the most difficult moments of his career and his personal life, since after having lost the lawsuit against a publication for allegations of family violence, Warner Brothers asked him to resign his role in the saga Fantastic Beast, sparking rumors about the end of his Hollywood career. The pressure from the legal battle against his ex-wife and the blows his career has suffered seem to have affected the actor, who recently appeared looking very different from how he did a few years ago.

Johnny Depp reappears completely transformed

The actor of Pirates of the Caribbean reappeared before the media during the EnergaCamerimage Film Festival to receive the award for Actor with Unique Visual Sensitivity. This was a special occasion, as the new movie he starred in Minamata it would be the one that closes the event.

He claims that he is out of control, involved in the psychopathic culture of Hollywood, spending millions and abusing substances that cost the studios millions when he could not go to recordings.

The actor virtually connected with the festival due to the pandemic and thanked the event as well as the filmmakers with whom he has worked throughout his career and declared that he has always been a person who enjoys not knowing what will happen next, because he believes that those are the moments that make the magic cinema and life.

One of the things that attracted the most attention was the change in appearance of the actor, who was shown with a slim complexion, long bleached hair, a short beard and a relaxed open shirt and headscarf style. This change corresponds to the role he had to play for the film Minamata.

Minamata, it’s the new Johnny Depp tape in which he plays war photographer Eugene Smith, who was living in Japan in 1970 to document the terrors caused by mercury poisoning in coastal towns.

This movie is based on real events that gave rise to the disease of Minamata, a neurological syndrome with serious and permanent consequences caused by mercury poisoning. Some of the symptoms of the disease include impaired sight and hearing, weakness, paralysis, and even death.

The film recently revealed its first trailer., in which we can see Johnny Depp completely transformed into Eugene, for which he had to go through hours of makeup, as well as growing his hair and beard to look completely different.

Johnny Depp’s participation in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ saga was controversial from the beginning, since the actor had been accused by actress Amber Heard of violence during their marriage.

According to information from We got this covered, Netflix could employ the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ in new productions that include movies and series. In this way the platform would return the actor to the industry far from Hollywood and allow him to continue working.

