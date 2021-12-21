Johnny Depp and Amber Heard documentary: when it opens, what we will see and more details

The case of the divorce between the couple has given much to talk about, since what began with a complaint of domestic violence ended up becoming a lawsuit for falsification of evidence, so knowing that there will be a documentary of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has raised the interest of many.

Produced by the Optomen company, ‘Johnny vs Amber’ will have two different installments, as it will give space to the stories and perspectives of both parties, so it will function as a kind of trial where all viewers are judges.

What we will see in the documentary of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

In addition to including information that the media have already taken up, each episode of the docuseries will feature exclusive interviews with each one’s lawyers, as well as testimonies from those closest to the couple.

Likewise, ‘Johnny vs Amber’ will publicly show messages, videos and audios recorded by the couple for the first time, which have only been released in court.

Thus, each of the installments of the documentary by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard addresses from the beginning the polarized positions under which public opinion has approached the couple’s divorce.

Therefore, the official synopsis released by ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ changes completely for each part of the docuseries.

While for the first one reads: ‘Johnny’s film will portray that he found himself married to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect his image’, the second reads: ‘Amber’s film explores how she married the man of his dreams only to see him turn into a violent monster fueled by drugs. ‘

Nick Hornby and Frank Baker, the creators of the series, commented that with this approach to the case they seek to give a more balanced coverage and form their own opinion in an informed way, so that domestic violence will also be analyzed under a rigorous lens.

When does the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard documentary premiere and where to watch it

The series, divided into two parts, does not have a release date yet, but we already know that it will be distributed by Discovery +.

Likewise, the level of involvement of Depp and Heard in the production is unknown, so we will have to wait for their arrival on the platform to find out if they will be directly interviewed or if they were consulted for the investigation.

As we have told you in our coverage, the case of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard documentary began in 2016, when after five years of relationship and two of marriage, the ‘Aquaman’ actress made official her divorce from who played ‘Jack Sparrow ‘and, later, claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence by her ex-husband.

However, the case took a turn when Depp’s defense accused Heard of having falsified the evidence of the alleged domestic violence of which he was a victim, further lengthening the legal battle that still continues to find the truth.

