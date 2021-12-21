Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the romantic photo that JLo uploaded after ensuring that she is not “upset” with him for talking about Jennifer Garner | Bennifer | Celebs | United States | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

Last week was intense for ‘Bennifer’ after the actor and producer Ben affleck offer an interview to ‘Howard Stern show’ where he spoke of his marriage to Jennifer Garner and how he took refuge in alcohol during those years. After this, it was said that the singer Jennifer Lopez she was “upset” by how she expressed herself towards the mother of her children; however, she clarified her truth and ruled out feeling like this. Once JLo thinks about his current partner, he shared an image with him on his Instagram account, Where did they take it?

TRIVIA | How much do you know about Jennifer Lopez?

Since they resumed their relationship after 17 years apart, the ‘Diva from the Bronx’ does not usually share images with the protagonist of ‘Batman’ on their social networks. Of the few that can be seen in its personal profile They highlight one in which he looks at him romantically while he gives statements at the premiere of ‘The Last Duel’ in NYC and, above all, the first photo of kissing and with which they made their romance official on the actress’s 52nd birthday and from a yacht off the coast of Saint-Tropez.

JLo and Ben’s souvenir photo

On Sunday, December 19 through Instagram Stories, Jennifer Lopez shared a post initially made by Rob Zangardi, a fashion stylist who showed the photograph of JLo and Ben Affleck on the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival as far as they went for the premiere of ‘The Last Duel’ in Italy.

The image was captured on November 10 and the celebrity’s stylist captioned “We had a good year” to which the singer was quick to respond with a “Epic, thank you and I love being on this trip with you beautiful and happy soul”.

In the photograph that Jennifer Lopez showed his Instagram fans he is seen posing next to Ben affleck on the red carpet where she wore a tight white dress with a plunging neckline by Georges Hobeika Couture and he a classic tuxedo.

Rob Zangardi’s post also includes a photo of ‘Bennifer’ at the premiere of ‘The Last Duel’ in New York, for which she chose a two-piece from the French house Hervé Léger with long sleeves and a slit in the skirt that it exposed her legs.

Jennifer Lopez shared a photo of her time at the Venice International Film Festival with Ben Affleck. (Photo: @jlo Instagram / AFP)

JLo supports Ben

Hours before this post, Jennifer Lopez flatly denied what an informant said to the portal Page Six after Ben Affleck’s controversial statements about his marriage to Jennifer Garner. This source indicated that she was supposedly angry. “She’s angry. She is being drawn into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be drawn into this. He met Jennifer Garner. He’s trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids. “the source said.

Given this, the actress came forward to deny everything said by that person and made it clear that there is a lot of respect for Ben Affleck. This story is simply not true (…) That is not how I feel (…) I could not have more respect for Ben as a father, co-father and person “, said the ‘Diva del Bronx’ to the magazine’s website People Saturday, December 18 at night.

How did JLo and Ben Affleck get back together?

‘Bennifer’ rejoined in February 2021 after the actor sent him emails while JLo was in the middle of a crisis with Alex Rodríguez. JLo and the former baseball player announced the end of their engagement on April 15. After several weeks of encounters, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck They made their relationship official on the singer’s 52nd birthday while cruising on a luxurious yacht on the Mediterranean Sea.

They starred in the 2002 movie ‘Gigli’ where they fell in love. In November they got engaged but postponed their wedding in September 2003, the year in which they debuted together on a red carpet; however, the end of their relationship surprised everyone in January 2004. Then JLo married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and in 2005, the Oscar winner married Jennifer Garner.