Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck plan to sign MDD prenup

Rumors of a wedding between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck grow. As reported by sources close to the couple for the magazine Heatworld, The Bronx Diva search protect your fortune at all costs and sign a prenup before taking the big step.

And it is that, as is well known, Jennifer Lopez’s fortune is valued at nothing more and nothing less than 400 million dollars. “Jen wants to be a married woman again. He was very close to achieving it with his ex-fiancé Alex Rodríguez, but then completely lost confidence in that relationship after rumors of a hoax”Continues the source.

“Some of her friends think that She’s crazy to think she can walk down the aisle with Ben but she really believes that They are destined to be together, and that fate has brought them back to each other’s lives. But Jen is also insanely smart when it comes to your money and there’s no way I’m putting it at risk. She has been very open with Ben about the fact that if they get married, she will draft a prenuptial agreement to protect her $ 400 million empire“; ended.

Ben Affleck is not comfortable with signing the prenup

According to the source, Ben Affleck is not entirely happy with the idea of ​​signing a prenup, because this one also has a huge fortune ($ 150 million) and he doesn’t think his money is at risk with JLo.

“Ben is a proud person and has his own fortune, so he’s a bit annoyed by the dynamics of putting it into play. The truth is that he is not so interested in getting married again, but He knows that she is important to Jen and he doesn’t want to lose her. He agrees with their marriage talks, but anything to do with the prenup is a blackout for him“Said the source.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez search for a Los Angeles mansion

While the Puerto Rican and the American reach an agreement on the matter of the prenuptial, the couple is already preparing their move together, well, just a couple of days ago They were seen visiting some of the most luxurious mansions for sale in Los Angeles.