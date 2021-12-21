Jennifer Lawrence shows off her baby bump in a green plaid print dress – New Woman

A little to give birth to her first baby, the actress Jennifer Lawrence continues unstoppable teaching maternity style with its elegant, comfortable assemblies and up-to-date with trends.

This is what she did in recent days when she went out with her husband, Cooke Maroney, looking for a new home to establish his family in New York with a look stylish and comfortable.

Jennifer Lawrence is an inspiration for pregnant women in a plaid dress

Future New Dads They were caught on December 17 while touring properties in the neighborhood East Village, in Manhattan, with a real estate agent; reported Daily Mail.

During the departure by the Big Apple, the famous one showed off her shine and enlarged pregnancy belly in a comfortable Green Maternity Dress with Black Gingham Print.

The classic design was fitted to her waist with a matching bow that accentuated her baby bump. In addition, it had a length down to below the knee.

The 31-year-old star, who would give birth sometime this month or next, paired the perfect piece to send off fall with a sophisticated light brown maxi coat on top.

J-Law completed it with female black flats with instep straps With which she took steps of comfort and blue stockings to protect herself from the cold.

Also, in terms of accessories, he was right to choose a simple black leather maxi bag Y minimalist accessories, like glasses with blue lenses very cool.

His relaxed and classic style for the informal outing was enhanced with his beauty look, sporting her loose hair in a carefree way and her radiant face free of makeup.

Of course both the Oscar winner how his 37-year-old partner protected themselves from the pandemic of covid-19 wearing appropriately black masks.

With this style, the protagonist of Joy Not only did she ooze out that special maternity glow, but she turned back to in a casual style inspiration for elegant pregnant women.

It should be noted that Lawrence’s departure on the hunt for a new home comes in the midst of a hectic moment with the promotion of Don’t look up in the final stretch of her pregnancy.

The new feature film, where he shares leading credits with Leonardo Dicaprio Y Meryl streep, marks his return to the big screen after three years absent.