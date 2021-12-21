Jennifer Aniston reveals what a man must be like to conquer her | Love 40

As much as the fans of Friends illusions were made of a possible romance between Jennifer Aniston Y David schwimmer, the reality is that the actress who gave life to Rachel Green for ten seasons remains single since in 2018 she broke her courtship with Justin theroux and after his famous divorce with Brad Pitt.

In full promotion of the second season of The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston has given an interview to the magazine People in which she has spoken openly about her love life, something that is not usual for the interpreter. To the surprise of all his fans, the actress has said loud and clear that right now she is open to finding love And if that wasn’t enough, he added that she would love that the next man who came into her life was not a famous person and that she was far from the Hollywood universe, despite the complications that this could bring about for her profession, such as long trips or loss of privacy.

When the journalist asked the actress if she thinks such a relationship could work, Jennifer Aniston has answered decisively: “Absolutely. Of course I think it could work, that’s precisely what i’m waiting for”He advanced unexpectedly. “It doesn’t have to be someone who belongs to this world. It would be nice if it wasn’t. I believe that relationships between public and non-public figures can work. I mean, it has happened. That would be good for me. “

In addition, and expanding on her answer, the protagonist of Friends has given the keys to what exactly he is looking for in a man at this moment in his life and it turns out that his requirements are the most common and consistent, totally far from extravagances: “I am interested in finding a fantastic partner and as simple as lead a nice life and have fun with him. That is all we should hope for. It does not have to be set in stone in legal documents, “he explained, making it clear that getting married is not among his future plans.

Jennifer Aniston doesn’t want apps to find a partner

Neither Tinder nor Raya (the dating app used by the celebs most famous), JEnnifer Aniston wants a romance with an old-fashioned principle, without digital media involved: “I am going to stick to the normal ways of having a date with someone. That they ask you out. This is how I would prefer it,” commented the actress in the interview, making clear what her preferences are .

Lastly, he has also explained how surprised he was by the rumor that his co-star in Friends and interpreter of Ross Geller and she were beginning a relation: “He is my brother! But I understand it. It teaches us the hope that people have because their fantasies are fulfilled”, has said Jennifer Aniston.