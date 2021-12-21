Javier Bardem: ‘I have never lived a stage with more work’

Javier Bardem assures that in more than three decades of his career he does not remember a time with so much work: in addition to starring in “El Buen Patrón” (film with a record of Goya nominations) and participating in “Dune”, the Spaniard premieres this Christmas “ Being the Ricardos ”.

“It is extraordinary considering that it is the year of the pandemic. And that is so because projects have coincided, but also because there is something that I am not going to reject in such a difficult time for so many people, which is work. On the contrary, I appreciate it and I venerate it, “says the actor in an interview with Efe from Los Angeles.

In the final “sprint” before the intense Hollywood awards season (he is already a candidate for the Golden Globes), Bardem confesses that, although he has a lot to advertise, the thing he least enjoys about the film business is promotion.

“What I like is to interpret, not to sell fish,” he declares, “but you have to do it with all due respect for those who sell fish.”

On his last trip to the US, the Madrid native landed in New York to participate in the premiere of “Being The Ricardos”, in which he stars alongside Nicole Kidman.

He then traveled to Los Angeles where, in addition to giving interviews to the US press, he intervened in a handful of events to boost the vote for “The Good Patron” in his Oscar career.

“I think that the effect or the echo of one helps the other. The other day ‘El Buen Patrón’ was put on in a movie theater and it was full of members of the Hollywood Academy who laughed at each and every situation they laughed at in Spain. Nothing is lost ”, he assures.

The two tapes couldn’t be more different. “El Buen Patrón” is a satire of labor relations and the Spanish culture of the caciques, while “Being the Ricardos” tells the story of the complicated marriage between Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball, two of the most important figures on American television. .

The funny thing is that the plot of both films focuses on a series of events that take place over the course of a week.

“BEING THE RICARDOS”, CULTURE OF CANCELLATION IN THE 1950s

The filmmaker Aaron Sorkin, responsible for “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, narrates in “Being the Ricardos” the days when the protagonist of the most watched television series in the United States was about to lose her career due to being accused of communist.

In the 1950s, Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball – a couple in real life – were the duo in charge of taking the reins of “I Love Lucy”, a series that followed half of the viewers in the country and that in its peaks of audience reached 40 million viewers.

Bardem plays Arnaz, a Cuban who emigrated to New York to gain a foothold in show business, and Kidman plays Ball, an actress who was in the spotlight of the Committee on Anti-American Activities.

“I heard about the project four years ago and I started watching videos of the character and got hold of his book, out of curiosity,” recalls Bardem. He was an extraordinarily capable of so many things, he sings, dances, he has a wonderful comic vision, with a lot of strength to be noticed in a very difficult time ”.

In fact, it is one of the first occasions in which the general public will see the Spanish display his skills for dancing and singing.

“I have not been very singing. Well yes, from singing AC / DC, Pearl Jam and giving four shouts in the shower … ”, he jokes.

He had a month and a half to prepare four songs, although it was already filmed after giving life to King Triton in the new adaptation of “The Little Mermaid”, which Disney will premiere in 2023.

Science fiction, Spanish comedy, American drama and Disney classics … Bardem remains unstoppable.