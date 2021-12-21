Jake Paul accused of fixing fight against Woodley after controversial move

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/20/2021 15:54:22





Despite having starring one of the Most ‘spectacular’ KO of the year, now the credibility from Jake Paul is in doubt, and it is that they accuse the North American of fix his Fight in view of Tyron Woodley, because supposedly performs a hand movement where he ‘warns’ his rival that he must lower his guard.

It’s known that Jake paul is a popular youtuber that entered the boxing world and he has faced good boxing matches, where he has undefeated 5-0 mark Y 4 from those triumphs have been via chloroform, but now everything begins to be questioned.

What did Jake Paul do to make them doubt his KO?

Through a video what has become viral, you can see that prior to the knockout blow to Woodley, Paul performs a hand motion, same that curiously makes his rival lower his guard for a few moments and later the fight ends.

As they deal punches in the center of the ring, Jake paul it stays staring at tyron woodley and makes a movement with the hand, as inward, where after that he connects it with the right and leaves it lying on the canvas.

There is no doubt that the knock have had a colossal strength and that it has been well connected, What is questioned is that it seems that the outcome was planned from the beginning.

In social networks they attacked jake paul for this movement, which could be ‘natural’ in his way of fighting but quite suspicious, so they ask the boxing authorities to review the result.

Another fact to keep in mind is that Jake Paul was originally going to fight Tommy Fury on December 18, but due to health problems he withdrew from combat and Tyron Woodley came to fill his place in function.