“It was a faint … and he came to the trainings ‘ringing'”

In a talk on the podcast of his partner Jesús Angulo, Cristian Calderón revealed that he “went over the top” when he lived in Aguascalientes

GUADALAJARA – Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón, player of Chivas, recognized that during his time with the Necaxa It was a ‘faint …’, after revealing that he attended some training sessions in an inconvenient state, a situation that reversed by providing goals or assists the weekend, otherwise he would not be considered by coach Guillermo Vázquez.

“The truth was that he passed me by because I was alone, I was in Aguascalientes, which is a city where no one knew you except for football. Yes, I passed the spear, I had the San Marcos Fair, I just went to the fair twice, it did arrive on Mondays, we are speaking truthfully, sometimes I would ‘knock’ and I stayed in therapy, but on Saturday I had him to want to, otherwise I was going outside. Game day was a great game, sometimes with assistance or a goal, we did very well, the first tournament went well for us and the second was when we did the best, the net if it was a faint … we “revealed in the podcast ‘Talking Clear’ with your partner Jesus Angle.

Chicote Calderon, during an Expansion League match between Tapatío and Celaya. Imago 7

Calderon recognized that with his transfer to Chivas He did not think so much about the party, since due to the importance of the institution he understood that he would be recognized and they would be recording it anywhere, as happened in his first indiscipline with the Guadalajara.

“When I arrive to GuadalajaraIt was the same because I was alone, but here we also know the size and greatness of this institution and maybe I didn’t think about that. Here at the institution there are cameras everywhere and they see you, they are recording you, then Ameca happened to me (the first indiscipline in Chivas) and yes I said no, “he added ‘Chicote’.

In the end, the ‘Chicote’ Calderón remembered how his first indiscipline occurred with Chivas and he recognized that his wife and in-laws were the ones who helped him to leave behind the indiscipline in the off-court issues.

“We were talking and I invited her to the Ameca Fair, she (wife) told me to be careful that they see me for being a public figure, I was upset because the one who is now my wife did not want to accompany me, when it came out everything sent me a message telling me: ‘I told you’, but the big difference that I see in what I did before I have to thank her and my in-laws, who are people who have helped me a lot “, he concluded Calderon.