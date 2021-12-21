It could be too late for the government regarding measures imposed in the new SO

People in mass activities must present negative test of COVID-19

Dr. Miguel Colón, infectologist.

A prominent infectious disease specialist in the country agreed with two other experts consulted by the Journal of Medicine and Public Health regarding the necessary cancellation of the farewell to the international year and estimated that it may be too late for him to consider measures in this regard now.

Doctor Miguel Colón made the point in an interview with MSP when commenting on the statements to this medium by Doctors Javier Morales and Armando Torres who requested the cancellation of this event scheduled for December 31 in the Island’s Convention District. activity could gather more than ten thousand people and has not yet been canceled.

Morales and Torres were emphatic in stating that the celebrations of thousands of people should be canceled, while the government ordered yesterday that citizens must show evidence of vaccination or an examination with a negative COVID test to access restaurants and hammocks.

The governor Pedro Pierluisi signed an executive order effective on December 27, which orders that all passengers who fly to the Island from domestic destinations must show evidence of negative virus tests carried out 48 hours before the trip.

“I totally agree with Armando and Javier because in New York they are already talking about canceling the year farewell activity in Times Square because the positivity in nyc is creepy“said Colon.

The specialist stated that it is mandatory to require reinforcement in COVID-19 vaccines as a measure to alleviate the level of infection in activities massive is a waste of time.

“The booster takes 12 days to take effect. Now order booster for farewell activities The ship left the year, “said Colón, who practices at the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital.

The governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, signed an executive order yesterday so that in any mass event so much is required evidence of vaccination as proof Covid-19 negative.

The Puerto Rico Health Department reported this Monday an average of 686 cases confirmed with molecular tests and 526 probable with antigen tests, as well as the death of a 60-year-old man who was not vaccinated.