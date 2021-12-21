Integrative Diagnosis and Treatment: Dual Depression

Luis Gutiérrez Rojas, psychiatrist.

The comorbidity between the substance use disorders and depressive disorders constitutes the more frequent dual pathology. He talks about it Luis Gutiérrez Rojas, psychiatrist at the San Cecilio de Granada Clinical Hospital, who recently participated in the symposium “Can we improve antidepressant treatment in dual pathology?”, organized by Lundbeck at the 23rd Congress of Dual Pathology.

To begin, we explore the extent to which there is a cause-and-effect relationship between substance use disorders and depressive disorders. Gutiérrez Rojas explains that these are two diseases that go in both directions. Presenting a pattern of substance use multiplies the risk of suffering depression by two and vice versa. “We do not know at all if it is the substance that leads to depression or depression to substance use. Surely there is an etiopathogenesis, a common cause, biological and family history, certain personality traits, some genes, a history of having suffered abuse or stress, which they will multiply the risk of suffering from both conditions “, clarifies.

For all this, “count on a differential diagnosis of dual depression is very important, because if the patient with depression also has a consumption of substances that we are not taking into account, the treatment will not be as effective “, qualifies this specialist. Thus, it recommends thinking about those patients with resistant depression, who do not respond, who present poor physical health, cognitive deterioration or greater physical comorbidities, since it is possible that are having undiagnosed substance use. “They may have a high nicotinic dependence, an abusive consumption of alcohol or be consuming marijuana, something quite prevalent. Therefore, making this diagnosis is essential so that we can come up with a therapeutic plan that takes both conditions into account ”.

The risk of underdiagnosis of dual depression

The psychiatrist affirms that it is possible that there is an underdiagnosis of dual depression, fundamentally, due to the existence of patients who are consuming substances and whose depressive symptoms are always associated with that consumption. “Sometimes it can happen that we only treat substance use without treating depression and, on the contrary, that we are facing a patient with depression who we are not treating substance use. Both phenomena happen and the important thing is to advocate for an integrative treatment that takes into account both entities. If we only take into account one, the prognosis and the evolution of the picture will be worse ”.

The prevalence of depression in women is twice that in menBut is the female gender also a majority profile in diagnosed dual depression? As Gutiérrez Rojas explains, in dual depression the risk also multiplies in the case of women, not so much because they have a much higher prevalence of consumption but, above all, because due to their condition and bioavailability, substance use is often more pernicious . A) Yes, women have a lower tolerance threshold for alcohol, for example, or illegal substances tend to produce greater intensity of depressive or psychotic symptoms. “In dual depression, women are especially vulnerable and a group to pay special attention to,” she concludes.

In addition, gender influences behavioral disorders or non-substance addictions associated with depression. Some of these disorders are more common in men, such as gambling, abusive use of the internet or online gamblingHowever, compulsive shopping could be more prevalent in women and also eating disorders, in a ratio of nine to ten women compared to a man.

Dual depression requires knowing the key factors for your best prognosis. In this sense, Gutiérrez Rojas considers two essential: correct differential diagnosis and integrative treatment, in order to address and treat both conditions. Similarly, This specialist recommends maintaining healthy lifestyle habits, to take care of everything that has to do with “cognitive reserve, physical health, sports, food. All substances, and depression itself, lead to a shorter life expectancy because they are associated with cardiovascular risk factors that accelerate mortality or decrease the life expectancy of patients ”.

The pillars on which the intervention protocol and approach to dual depression should be based are, in the opinion of this psychiatrist, the search for specific treatments for each of the pathologies, in order to achieve euthymia and a decrease in substance use and, if possible, its abandonment and abstinence, without forgetting that depression associated with substance use increases the risk of suicide.