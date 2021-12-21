Indestructible mobiles? Carbon fiber, 2K screens and more improvements

In the market of smartphones there is a very interesting niche that does indestructible mobiles. The first models left us with a bittersweet taste, as the resistance did not quite go well with the power. Little by little all the brands that bet on this type of indestructible mobiles have made progress. Own Doogee just launched the Doogee V20, one of the best rugged mobiles From the market. Today we compare it with the previous Doogee V10 to see what progress this type of mobiles.

The new indestructible mobiles come with a double screen

The dual screen is no longer a feature of the premium high-end: it now reaches the smallest niches as well. The new Dooggee V20 includes a 1.05 inch rear screen which was not present in the previous Dooggee V10.

It is an interesting feature that rugged mobiles they do not have to be lost. The terminal does not lose military resistance because of this advance, something very positive.

Larger main screen with AMOLED technology

Doogee has also taken an important step from the V10 to the V20. The new device not only has a larger screen (6.43 ″ vs 6.39 ″), but is now AMOLED and 2K. It is a very very important leap and, again, it shows that indestructible or very resistant mobiles do not have to lack characteristics From first line.

Smaller battery for a slimmer body

There is something that we do not like about these rugged mobiles: weight and dimensions. Since they must include extra resistance, their weight and dimensions go beyond the average. Doogee with the V20 has wanted to slightly solve this problem.

The battery of the Doogee V20 it is now 6,000 mAh and not 8,500 mAh. It is a step back in autonomy, but offers a slimmer design and keeps the 33W fast charge.

More power and more memory

In case 128 GB weren’t enough now the new one Doogee V20 includes a storage of 256 GB. This is another sign that users can have high-end technologies in devices that are resistant to almost everything. The RAM is kept at a sufficient 8 GB.

More advanced camera with night vision

Doogee has wanted to expand the technologies of the camera and has come up with a spectacular idea. The V20 includes a triple camera with a 20MP night vision sensor. It is something that was not present in the previous device and that can be perfect for users who make nightlife with their smartphone.

Beyond this sensor, the quality of the main one has also been improved, going up from 48 to 64 MP. It is an interesting advance whose strong point is the inclusion of a night sensor that is very rare to see in smartphones.

In conclusion, the new Doogee V20 offers more advanced features and better thought for the use of a indestructible mobile. The company has been able to embrace cutting-edge technologies and make a ruggedized device It is worth mentioning, which is consolidated as one of the best in the entire market.