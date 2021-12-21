In Hidalgo there is no lack of medicine for children with cancer: AMANC – El Sol de Tulancingo

Unlike Veracruz, the State of Mexico or Querétaro, in Hidalgo there were no shortages or shortages of oncological drugs for the treatment of infants with cancer treated at the Hospital del Niño DIF, with 223 minors without social security and exclusively from the state, acknowledged the director General of the Mexican Association to Help Children with Cancer (AMANC), Iliana Orea Sánchez.

“The reality here is that we are not in the same problem (as other parts of the country). Governor Omar Fayad promised that there would be no shortage of medicine, I think that some buy them in Spain, because we are the only association that we support with medicine (antibiotics) so that they do not interrupt their treatments and with tickets, all the assistance ”, reported.

On the other hand, he said, where they suffer from it “horrible” is in Veracruz, State of Mexico, Querétaro or Zacatecas, and patients from those places cannot come to Pachuca to the Hospital del Niño DIF, because the support is only for patients from Hidalgo, if cases do come, they are referred to their places of origin.

Of those 223 infants, he pointed out that six are new detections as of December of this year, and the fundamental characteristic of the total is that, according to the filter in the DIF public clinic, it is that their parents cannot provide them with Security. Social and are from the entity, he specified.

Regarding whether support for AMANC Hidalgo has decreased due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he answered “yes and no”: yes in terms of those that are in kind, pantries and personal hygiene items, and not in what As for donations of caps, those increased substantially, “I think that people did not leave their homes and generated more garbage that serves us for our mission with children with cancer,” he said.