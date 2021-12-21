Igea and Casado return to Medicine, after their dismissals

Francisco Igea and Verónica Casado.

The former vice president of the Junta de Castilla y León and a specialist in Digestive Diseases at the Río Carrión de Palencia Hospital, Francisco Igea (Cs), has announced that he is going to “immediately” request his return to work because “health at this time needs all the personnel it can have”. The same path will be taken by the Family doctor, Veronica Married, who this Monday has been dismissed from his position.

Igea, in statements to journalists in the corridors of the Cortes, where he has valued the electoral advance called in Castilla y León, has remarked that he has “many colleagues and a profession” that await him: “The Hospital of Palencia counts from tomorrow with one more doctor”, has summed up.

In addition, he has published a tweet confirming his intention to return to practice medicine, as well as adding that “We will need a little recycling but we will be where we are most needed.”

I have just communicated to my department manager my intention to join my care duties at the hospital tomorrow. We will need a little recycling but we will be where we are most needed – Francisco Igea Arisqueta (@FranciscoIgea) December 20, 2021

Before holding a meeting with the group of Cs attorneys, Igea has defended that his party has “done its job” and no one has “bent their will” in the “darkest moments” of this legislature.

Regarding his political future and that of his party, Igea has appealed to “calm” and keeping in his head the “interest of the citizens of the Community”: “Everything we do has to have as its main objective the best for the citizens of this Community”, he summarized.

For its part, Veronica Married, elected ‘Best family doctor in the world’ in 2018, has also decided to return to the Parquesol Health Center, in Valladolid, where before being elected as Health Minister, she had a consultation as a Family doctor.

Till the date, Verónica Casado, who has been replaced by Alejandro Vázquez, it bore the brunt of pandemic management. In the collective memory, the moment in which he burst into tears and collapsed when appearing in the Cortes of Castilla y León and remembering his colleagues who died from Covid was recorded. The plan of sanitary reform that, finally, will not bear his signature, and that also caused the first and last crisis of the PP-Cs pact.