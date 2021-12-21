If you need your dose of period series (while The Bridgertons return), you have to get hooked on The Great, the story of Catherine the Great, which opens second season

Whatever your interest in the world of fiction, the different streaming platforms have proposals to meet your needs. For example, if you like apocalyptic series, HBO has included in its catalog

Station Eleven, which tells how society survives after a deadly pandemic. To discover the reality behind a real crime, also on HBO you can watch

How to get into a garden, starring Olivia Colman; and if what you like are series with an original and highly addictive plot,

Netflix The final season of La casa de papel has finally premiered. Did you think that in December the premieres were paralyzed? Well, you see that no.

I continue with the great premieres, Starzplay returns to surprise us with the second season of

The Great. In the first batch of episodes, we met a young woman named Catherine, who was marrying the king of the Russian Empire. Possessor of a great

imagination and a powerful idealism, she believes that she is facing the love of her life, but as soon as she sees him she realizes that Peter is nothing more than a despicable being. He could have stayed in the background assuming his role as

vase woman, but Chatherine manages to take the throne from her husband despite expecting her first child with him. Therefore, in the second season we finally meet

Catherine the Great, the great empress of Russia, whose mission is to get a country increasingly

egalitarian, complicated task. And how do you achieve this? Through a

satirical comedy, which presents a rude, violent and even bizarre royalty, although laughably funny.

Catherine, played by

Elle Fanning, She will not only have to face her husband, but also the very society that she wants to liberate and, of course, the high members of the aristocracy. And if she thought she would find her mother

(Gillian Anderson) to an ally, she was wrong, because when she comes to her call, she will do nothing but put obstacles in her way. In this new season we will see a Catherine undone by the loss of

Leo, but more confident and empowered than ever. Likewise, we can see how the protagonist joins people who we would never have thought could be together, which makes this season something much more

interesting.

The brain behind this artwork is

Tony mcnamara, the Australian screenwriter who wrote

The favourite, a film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weiz.

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult continue to lead this satirical comedy with

Gwilym Lee, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Sacha Dhawan and Belinda Bromilow, who return with their roles in a phenomenal way. The incorporation of

Gillian Anderson as Catherine’s mother, she will also be key in the plot of this series.

Like the first season, this second batch of episodes consists of

10 chapters an hour long, which you can see from today on

Starzplay at the rate of one episode per week.