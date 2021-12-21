If you don’t look like Dwayne Johnson at the gym, at least wear the clothes from his collection.

We don’t know how long it will take to look like Dwayne johnson, better known as “The Rock”, in a gym, but we can give you the first steps to follow to achieve it.

You could start by joining their more than 200 million followers on Instagram to see the routines with which the former fighter keeps in shape. Also, you could search on Spotify for the playlists with the music that it recommends for exercising. And to top it off, you could simply wear the sportswear from their latest collection launched in collaboration with Under Armor.

The Dwayne Johnson and Under Armor collection

Yes, as you have read, the American actor is involved in the development of sports footwear, clothing and accessories for men, women and children with the Under Armor brand.

And under the umbrella of “Project Rock”Has recently presented a new collection entitled“Iron Paradise TourWhich seems to be inspired by rock ‘n’ roll.

At least that’s how the brand explains it, highlighting “the ability of music to influence your attitude, mindset and drive.”

Along with t-shirts, jackets, tank tops, shorts, and leggings, as well as a waterproof backpack and training bag hybrid that are part of the collection, Dwayne Johnson released an updated version of the successful PR3 training shoes, in many hues. more attractive than the previous model, combining the white with the brand’s orange.

This footwear is in fact the star of the collection and stands out, among other things, for its midsole with UA HOVR, the brand’s most innovative footwear cushioning technology, which seeks to offer a zero-gravity sensation and deliver an energy return with every step.

The “Iron Paradise Tour” collection by Dwayne Johnson and Under Armor is now available through the sportswear brand’s webstore. If you want to check prices and models, click on this link.

But if what you want is to start building muscles, then look for gyms on the Internet and start your training as soon as possible.