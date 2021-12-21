If the INE cannot, consultation of revocation of mandate can be made by the people: AMLO











© Provided by El Universal Online





If the INE can not, consultation of revocation of mandate can be made by the people: AMLO The president Andrés Manuel López Obrador He assured that if the National Electoral Institute (INE) refuses to carry out the mandate revocation query, the town can organize to carry out this exercise.

At an express question in his morning press conference, the head of the federal Executive trusted that if this consultation is carried out with what resolves the Electoral Tribunal and the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), after the INE agreed postpone consultation arguing lack of budget.

“Would you be willing to make an appeal or would you be in favor of the fact that if the corresponding authorities cannot carry out the tasks for which they are assigned, they can be replaced by people who can carry out these tasks? Maybe at some point, that the INE councilors themselves make a kind of internal change so that the consultation can be carried out? ”, He was asked.

In the National Palace, the federal president trusted that the consultation will take place, but He accused that they seek not to carry out this exercise with “delaying practices.”

“The proposal is very good. Democracy is made by the people not the administrative apparatuses, it is up to the INE to do so, it is also a constitutional mandate, but if they refused, the citizens could make the query, the people are organized, “said the president.

“We win the election for the people, for the people, that is the essence of democracy, the citizen who has to exercise his rights who participates, who seeks changes, but we must wait for the Electoral Court to resolve and then the Power Judicial”.

“I believe that they will carry out the consultation, there will be revocation or they will apply, this democratic method of revocation of the mandate will be applied without very serious delaying practices, but it is already in the Constitution and it is very important that it be established when a ruler misbehaves ”.

“Now it turns out that the gentlemen of Frenaaa (National Anti-AMLO Front) are more consistent, they are asking for revocation and they are collecting signatures. We have to wait, but people can do it, what is now called civil society and was previously known as people ”, he asserted.

Also read: Legislators and mayors of the 4T join the call to the INE on revocation of mandate

kl]]>