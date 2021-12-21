“I wish they would throw that at me when I play”

The ‘Patón’ was widely criticized on social networks because attendees at the University stadium caught him throwing an object onto the field

Nahuel Guzmán, Tigres goalkeeper, assured that he threw a stuffed animal onto the field of the University Stadium before the start of the final of the Liga MX Femenil between Tigres and Monterrey. This Tuesday, in the team’s medical tests, the ‘Patón’ even joked that he wished they would throw stuffed animals at him instead of other artifacts.

“It was a coincidence that the Rayadas girls just passed by. There was no intention. I wish they would throw stuffed animals at me when I go to play on the courts. It was something temporary, I went to the booth and brought my stuffed animal and I didn’t want to be left without throwing it. It was when we all went out because they went to the dressing room “, he said this Tuesday morning.

Nahuel Guzmán explains the facts with Las Rayadas ESPN

The ‘Patón’ Guzmán It was widely criticized on social networks because the attendees at the University stadium caught him throwing an object to the field on the side where the Monterrey players warmed up before the kickoff.

Due to this, the Argentine goalkeeper obtained negative comments, because even though it was not clear what he was doing, they considered that it was not a sporting attitude and that it could put a Rayada player at risk if the object hit them.

However, in local broadcast, Nahuel He made it clear that it was the stuffed animal that he threw onto the field and all as part of the initiative launched by the feline directive for all those who attended the stadium.

“What a nice show about the stuffed animals, what a nice initiative that is very necessary for boys and girls. I launched mine before, since we were already coming to the booth, I launched mine before the game started”, said in the Stream that Tigres had on Facebook.

And it is that in the previous days, attendees were asked to bring a stuffed animal to be collected and given to children of Nuevo León who will not have the opportunity to receive a gift on these December dates.

Those in charge of this dynamic were Santa Claus and the Tiger, official mascot of the club, in addition they were with Mariana rodriguez, first lady of Nuevo León. Together they counted down for the fans to throw the stuffed animals onto the field.