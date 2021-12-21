“I forgot how to act while shooting ‘Don’t Look Up'”

Don’t look up has already been released in some limited theaters, in the face of possible nominations in the Oscars 2022. However, the bulk of its audience is on Netflix, the platform that has produced this meteor shower directed by Adam McKay. Of course, the bet sells itself: Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Dicaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchet or the singer Ariana Grande are some of the figures who participate in this satire on the end of the world. With these names, we might think that the acting section has not been a problem, but recently another great actress has confessed having forgotten how to act, when the film’s production began. This is none other than the Oscar winner Meryl Streep.

It seems that all the cast members have multiple anecdotes about the filming of Don’t look up. Lawrence confessed to doing several smoking scenes, while Mckay revealed that DiCaprio helped rewrite the funniest scene in this story. Instead, Meryl Streep felt very strange at the beginning of production, as if she had forgotten to act. This is how he told it in an interview for Entertainment Weekly:

“I just lost it. I forgot how to act, forget what it was about. It’s me? I am this thing, all put together with little components and it kind of dismantles your humanity, being isolated like that. Thank God for Jonah (Hill) because he made us laugh, ”Streep recounted. The winner of 3 Oscars explained that part of that feeling came from the isolation accused by the pandemic, in which despite knowing that her character was funny, it was very difficult for him to interpret.

Another amusing anecdote about the woman who plays the President of the United States in this story is how confused she felt when her companions called her GOAT (Greatest of all times), translated into Spanish as “the best of times.” The unknown interpreter this commonly sports reference, so she believed that her companions referred to her with the literal translation of Goat, meaning “goat.”

We will have to wait for the next Dec. 24 to know if that internal humor crosses the screen, getting that Don’t look up be as funny as your own off-camera anecdotes.