How to see the Ursids, the rain of stars that will fire in 2021

On the night of the 21st and early morning of the 22nd of December, the world will witness the Ursids, the last shower of stars of the year and thus you will be able to enjoy it to the fullest.

Every late December, the Earth passes through a region of its orbit that coincides with a cloud where the remnants of dust, ice and rocks are concentrated. 8P / Tuttle, a 4.5-kilometer-long comet that takes 13.6 years to circle the Sun.

The contact of these particles with the Earth’s atmosphere gives rise to the Ursids, the last meteor shower of the year. And although it is not a meteor shower, conditions up to 12 meteors per hour.

Although it is not one of the most intense meteor showers of the year, in clear skies and optimal conditions, on a clear night it is possible to observe an average of 12 meteors per hour.

The best time to see the Ursids will be the night of December 21 and early morning of December 22, when its peak occurs. As the name implies, the radiant of the Ursids (the point from which, according to Earth’s perspective, most meteors seem to originate) is Ursa Minor; but nevertheless, you do not need to focus your gaze on the northern constellation.

Instead, it is best to find a comfortable place with the greatest field of vision of the celestial vault, because as in all meteor showers, the meteors can appear suddenly anywhere.

How to enjoy a meteor shower to the fullest

Find a place without light pollution: The best places to enjoy a meteor shower are those far from the cities. If you can go out to a rural area with low light pollution, you will have an unbeatable experience.

Be comfortable: Find a position that allows you to see most of the sky (preferably lying on your back so as not to strain your neck). Remember that it is not necessary to use any optical instrument and the best way to see the Geminids is with the naked eye.

Allow your eyes to get used to the dark: It is likely that during the first half hour of observation, you will not be able to see too many shooting stars.

In the same way that happens when you enter a room with the light turned off and at first you cannot see anything, the eyes need to adapt to the darkness to capture more light. Avoid looking at any source of light (even your cell phone) and in no time, you will be able to capture more details of the night sky.

