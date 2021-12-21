In order to show the students the route to consult the electronic books of the bibliographies of the degrees of the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM, the penultimate session of the “2nd Cycle of Virtual Courses: Learn the Access and Use of Information with the Library System”, with the theme “How to consult electronic books of the bibliographies of the degrees of the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM”, through Facebook Live.

“Based on the curriculum map of the Bachelor of Surgeon, there are links to the basic and complementary bibliography textbooks. By having direct links to the bibliographies of the degrees taught at the Faculty, it seeks to provide a benefit to both students and teachers “, indicated the graduate Virginia Reyes Leal, academic technique of the Library “Dr. Valentín Gómez Farías “.

To access the content, students should go to the page of the Digital Medical Library, in the electronic books section and enter the subsection of your degree (http://www.facmed.unam.mx/bmd/#LibrosE). The next thing will be for students to search for the subject and thus find the texts they require and which are constantly updated.

Once the book has been selected, the platform will ask for the remote access key, which can be requested on the same page (https://bit.ly/3doFUMd). In addition, among the electronic book platforms with which there is an agreement are: AccessMedicine, eLibro.net, LWW Health Library, Editorial Médica Panamericana, Méndez Editores, Ovid Español and ProQuest Ebook Central.

“We are constantly working on reviewing each of the links that have been located over the years and we have placed them in each subject. It has been a rewarding job because the General Directorate of Libraries and Digital Information Services has supported, they began to buy some of the e-books with the consultation of the Faculty of Medicine and their study plans. What we want is for you to have this access through what is the curriculum map of the Bachelor of Surgeon and in the subjects of the other degrees, we are also working in the same way, “said the graduate Reyes Leal.

About LIBRUNAM, mentioned that it is the catalog in which the printed and electronic books acquired by the Library and Information System of the UNAM (SIBIUNAM). This has the indication of the Library that contains them and was created in order to satisfy the informational needs of the university community. Also, it was explored on the platform so that the students became familiar with it.

“For remote access to all these materials, to LIBRUNAM and to the platforms, you must have the access code outside the university campus; inside, you can navigate without problem. This is a constant review exercise and let us remember that licenses are renewed every year, so if one expires, don’t worry and wait for the University to renew them ”, concluded the graduate Reyes Leal.

Eric Ramirez