How much does the outfit that Gignac used in the Women’s Final cost?

The occasion was worth it, at least that’s how the French thought André-Pierre Gignac, who wore one of his best outfits for the Lap Final who starred this monday Female Tigers Y Striped, which ended up decanting in favor of Eva Espejo’s team.

And although the victory did not favor the felines, it was not an impediment for Giganc’s presence was noticed in the Volcano, especially that appeared in a luxurious outfit of the brand Louis Vuitton, which is around 200 thousand Mexican pesos!

The French scorer appeared with a long coat, which was more than striking for being in green color, which the store Louis Vuitton has it for sale online for a cost of $ 7,816 (162 thousand 148 Mexican pesos), to that tennis shoes of the same color are added, which have a price of: thousand 484 dollars (30 thousand 786 Mexican pesos).

Given this, the outfit he used André-Pierre Gignac on the Lap Final of the Liga MX Femenil have a total cost of $ 9,300 (192 thousand 935 Mexican pesos).

However, on the sporting level the French and the Tigers couldn’t celebrate as they wished, due to the fact that the women’s team fell in a penalty shootout against the staunch rival as is Striped.

How much does Gignac make in Tigres?

According to ESPN, André-Pierre Gignac remains the highest paid footballer in the MX League, because earns about $ 4.6 million annually with the royals, so what was invested in his outfit was only a slight ‘pinch’ to his salary.