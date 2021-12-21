How much does Dwayne Johnson charge for an Instagram post?

Over the years Dwayne johnson, has become one of the most important and popular actors in Hollywood. It is that with his imposing image and his great talent he knew how to conquer the hearts of adults and children. On the big screen we have seen him play various roles ranging from action to comedy.

By participating in the saga of Fast and furious the popularity of “The rock” He has grown abysmally and that is why his career has taken leaps and bounds, thus being one of the best paid actors in the current industry. Also thanks to this fame Dwayne has great popularity in the social networks where it has millions of followers from all over.

This success that we mentioned earlier, Johnson he knows how to capitalize very well since he charges a large percentage to post a certain brand or person who hires him in his feed. Precisely the signature Hoppe shared the ranking of the artists, singers and celebrities who earn the most money in Instagram for his posts on his personal account.

To the surprise of many, this list is headed by the famous actor Dwayne johnson that charges a figure of million dollars to make a post on his account of someone who hires him. Second, there is the gorgeous influencer and model Kylie jenner that receives a sum of 986 thousand dollars per publication. While the podium is completed by the forward of the Juventus from Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo who gets $ 889,000 for sharing something on his profile.

While this sum that we mentioned earlier arrived a few hours ago to “The Rock” since in your profile Instagram shared a picture of an energy drink to perform an exercise routine. Along with the photograph the protagonist of the film “A spy and a half” posted the following message: “Midnight training. Powered & fueled by the best in the game!” (Midnight training. Powered and fueled by the best in the game!)