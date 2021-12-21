How did Robert Lewandowski change his physique? Diet and training

Today’s football should be grateful for having as many stars as Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker of the Bayern Munich is a clear example of perseverance and discipline, since thanks to these values ​​he was able to carry a diet and one Exercise routine that today they have him considered one of the best players in the world.

In social networks, the attacker constantly uploads photos where he boasts his great physical, which he began to train since he was at Borussia Dortmund and reached his highest level in the Bavarian team. Therefore, in GOAL we tell you the secrets of lewa to be in great shape.

WHAT IS ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI’S DIET?

To have an imposing body it is necessary to wear a healthy food. The Polish’s wife has a lot to do with this role, Anna starchuska, who is a karate world medalist, also graduated from the Warsaw Physical Education Academy and is currently nutritionist.

Editor’s pick Real Madrid news today: last minute live, press conferences, training sessions, transfers and rumors

FC Barcelona news today: last minute live, press conferences, training sessions, transfers and rumors

Atlético Madrid news today: last minute live, press conferences, training sessions, transfers and rumors

Sevilla FC news today: last minute live, press conferences, training sessions, transfers and rumors

This couple is synonymous with professionalism and commitment, since together they implemented a inverted diet that excludes any type of fast or fried food and in food you start with the pole and in the end they go to the meat, heavy or salad. Too decreased cow’s milk to the maximum, lactose and the wheat flour. In exchange they opted for nutrients and protein.

In addition, the night before each game, Robert Lewandowski usually uses rice pudding to load up on carbohydrates and glucose. The next morning, before you go out to warm up, have a serving of tuna for breakfast. After the encounter, consume many vegetables, mainly avocado.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI’S WORKOUT ROUTINE

Exercise the muscles He is a fundamental part of the Polish striker. He is constantly seen in the Gym making series with barbells and weights. But it also performs different routines to develop your brain, as the reading books.

In their spare time, Lewa and her partner often practice box, Martial Arts Y they go out for a run on a lake near Munich.

When night falls, sleep is essential for Robert Lewandowski. Usually leave a dim light and adequate ventilation in the room so the bed is cool, plus spray the pillow with lavender oil for increase relaxation.

Lastly, the attacker sleeps on the left side of the bed, this so that you do not overload your right leg, the most skillful one.

All these small actions make Robert Lewandowski today have a great physique, which helps him break all possible records.