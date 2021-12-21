Health and wellness | Has Insabi worked? – The Sun of Hermosillo

In July 2019, the initiative with a Decree Project that amended, added and repealed various provisions of the General Health Law, the Fiscal Coordination Law and the the Law of the National Institutes of Health, regarding access to health services and associated medicines for people who do not have social security. It has worked?

At that time, neither the deputies nor the senators were given the task of analyzing the proposal on an issue so important to our country and so sensitive, they only followed the instructions of anger and the rejection of what had been built in previous six-year terms.

The explanatory memorandum explained that the purpose of the initiative was “to adapt to the current regulatory framework in order to create a system of universal and free access to health services and associated medicines for the population that lacks social security”, thus as “the existence of the decentralized body, the Institute of Health for Wellbeing (Insabi), sectorized to the Ministry of Health, which would be satisfied with the human, financial and material resources that were destined to the National Commission for Social Protection in Health” .

The initiative starts from the recognition of the right to health as irrevocable and essential, which is relevant because it makes explicit the central role of the State in promoting and adopting laws, as well as allocating resources in order to guarantee access to health care. Health. Likewise, it supported the need for reform by pointing out that in Mexico half of the population lacked access to social security services.

However, no reference was made to the central characteristic of the Mexican health system, which is fragmentation by employment status, or to the results of efforts to increase coverage, mainly the 2004 reform that gave rise to the Social Protection System. in Health and its operational arm, Seguro Popular.

The population employed in the formal sector of the economy has access to the various social security schemes, which together cover 38% of the country’s population. The explicit recognition of this complex reality would help to identify the aspects that the proposed reform would improve with respect to the status quo and those that will not be addressed by it.

In Insabi, it is stated that it will cover, at a minimum, “outpatient services at the first level of care, as well as outpatient and hospitalization services for the basic specialties of internal medicine, general surgery, obstetrics gynecology, pediatrics and geriatrics, in the second level of care, as well as medicines from the National Compendium of Health Supplies ”. This means that under the new scheme all first and second level services will be guaranteed by law, an ambitious and desirable objective; however, potentially very expensive, and it was seen with the lack of supplies that exist at the national level, from medicines, gauze, sutures and various medical equipment that patients buy today.

Regarding access to highly specialized services, which are those with the greatest potential to be economically catastrophic, the initiative is not clear, it revealed the errors regarding cancer drugs, their distribution and their negative impact on patients of this type . Another relevant item of the initiative is the one referring to the coordination agreements for the execution of the free provision of health services and associated medicines for the population without social security between the Ministry of Health and the states, but that has not happened either. What will happen next? It is urgent to correct the course.