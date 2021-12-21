HBO MAX: Harry Potter Returns to Hogwarts for its 20th Anniversary: ​​There is a trailer for the reunion of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint

Harry Potter is back. 20 years after the premiere of The Philosopher’s Stone,the cast of one of the most popular sagas meets again to remember what the process of creating this cinematic success was like and reveal some of the most important anecdotes in ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’.

HBO Max has prepared this special so that Harry Potter fans can celebrate this 20th anniversary in a unique way and from the hands of the protagonists and this Monday, they have released the first trailer where they give us a taste of how good the actors had filming this special.

When does Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts premiere?

The big premiere of Back to Hogwarts It will be on January 1, 2022 and you can enjoy it through HBO Max.

Which actors will be in the Harry Potter 20th special on HBO Max?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Warson and Rupert Grint Topping the list, which also includes Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch.

Likewise, the special will have the presence of the filmmakers Chris Columbus, David Yates, Mike Newell and Alfonso Cuarn, as well as the producer David Heyman.

Who will be the absent from this special magic?

The great absentee of this special be the writer JK Rowling.

Where is the wizard gathering and what to expect from this special installment?

This special is hosted by Iconic Leavesden Studios in England where the films were recorded.

Watch the preview that HBO shared (VIDEO)

How many Harry Potter movies are there and what are they? Full listing

In total there are eight Harry Potter films, although there are seven books, only that the last installment was divided into two parts for the cinematographic universe.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011)

In what order to watch the Harry Potter movies?

If you want to see the Harry Potter films based on the order of events, we recommend the following order that does not have to do precisely with the year in which they were released:

Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them (2016)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011)

