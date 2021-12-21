Harry Potter: This is how the actors changed 20 years after the premiere of the saga | Films

Liliana carmona

Two decades have passed since the premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’

It was in 2001 that the movie hit theaters ‘Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, the first installment of one of the most important film sagas of recent years.

Twenty years after its premiere, HBO Max will premiere on January 1, 2022 a special with exclusive interviews with the cast, but as we await its arrival we share how the actors have changed since they appeared in this film.

See how the cast of Harry Potter has changed

Daniel Radcliffe He played Harry Potter, the protagonist of the story. The actor has participated in both film, television and theater, being ‘The Simpsons’, ‘The Illusionists 2’, ‘Horns’ ‘Victor Frankenstein’ and ‘Miracle Workers’ some of his projects.

Daniel Radcliffe played Harry Potter Warner Bros./ Getty Images

Rupert grint played Ron Weasley, Harry Potter’s best friend. The actor has shone more for his work in the series ‘Sick Note’ and ‘Servant’.

Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley Warner Bros./ Getty Images

Emma Watson played Hermione Granger. In addition to focusing on philanthropy on women’s rights and environmental issues, Emma Stone has performed in major Hollywood productions such as ‘The advantages of being invisible’, the live-action of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and the new version of ‘Little women’.

Emma Watson played Hermione Granger Warner Bros./ Getty Images

Tom felton incarnated Draco Malfoy, the enemy of Harry and his friends. ‘The Flash’, ‘Origin’, ‘Ophelia’, ‘Sheep and wolves’ and ‘Feed’ are some of the projects where the actor has participated.

Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy. Warner Bros./ Getty Images

Harry Melling, Known for playing Dudley Dursley, Harry’s cousin, he is 32 and has also participated in great films and series such as ‘The lost city of Z’, ‘The old guard’, ‘The Devil all the time’, ‘Dark matter’ and ‘Lady’s Gambit’.

Harry Melling played Dudley Dursley Warner Bros./ Getty Images

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, has acted in great films, being one of the most important ‘Me before you’, where he played Patrick, Lou’s boyfriend.

Matthew Lewis played Neville Longbottom Warner Bros./ Instagram @mattdavelewis

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, will turn 31 on February 17. The actress seems to have taken a break from show business, as her IMDb profile indicates that it was her last project in 2018, a movie titled ‘A Christmas Carol’.

Bonnie Wright played Ginny Weasley Warner Bros./ Getty Images

James and Oliver Phelps. The actors played Fred and George Weasley respectively, they continue to work as actors in various projects.