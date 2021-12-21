Happy birthday, Jake Gyllenhaal! – El Mundo newspaper

1.- ‘Deadly First’ (2014)

Director Dan Gilroy directs Jake Gyllenhaal, René Russo and Riz Ahmed in Nightcrawler to build fierce criticism of new ways of making television. In the film, the actor plays Lou, a guy who discovers the solution to his financial problems on the ‘red note’. His new job will have him racing all over the city of Los Angeles in search of the worst incidents to record and sell them to the highest paying stations. The film was nominated for an Oscars in the category of Best Original Screenplay.

2.- ‘Brothers’ (2009)

Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal and Natalie Portman are the protagonists of this story that adapts a 2004 Danish film, Brodre, to American sensibilities. The feature film, of high dramatic intensity, tells how two brothers have to face the fact that a third has disappeared while he was on military service on his fourth mission in Afghanistan. The film garnered two Golden Globe nominations.

3.- ‘Secret on the Mountain’ (2005) Ang Lee directed Jake Gyllenhaal, Heath Ledger, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams in 2005 in this adaptation of the story of the same title by Annie Prioux. Secret on the Mountain tells the love story between Ennis del Mar (Ledger) and Jack Twist (Gyllenhaal), two sheep herders who meet in 1963, in a completely hostile environment and in the middle of Brokeback Mountain, so they decide to build normative lives in parallel, with wives and children. The film garnered eight Oscar nominations and won three, including Best Director. 4.- ‘Stronger than destiny’ (2017)

Jeff Bauman was one of the victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and lost his legs. Later, he decided to tell his experience in a book signed with Bret Witter. Jake Gyllenhaal gives life to Bauman and narrates through his performance the way until he can walk again. The film garnered rave reviews after its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, although it did not perform well at the box office.

5.- ‘Love and other drugs’ (2010)

Five years after Secret Mountain, Love and Other Drugs set out to further explore the chemistry between Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway. The first gives life here to Jamie Randall, a pharmaceutical commercial who falls madly in love with Maggie, the role of the actress and a woman who has to fight every day against a serious degenerative disease. The film is a romantic comedy not as light as it might seem at first, and it garnered nominations for its leads in acting categories at the Golden Globes.

6.- ‘Suspicion’ (2013)

It is one of the best thrillers of recent years and Jake plays detective David Loki, charged with investigating the disappearance of Keller Dover’s young daughter (Hugh Jackman) and one of her friends. The suspect in the case is released due to lack of evidence and that is when a personal search against the clock begins to discover the truth and save the two little girls.

7.- ‘Zodiac’ (2007)

Here he plays Robert Graysmith, one of two San Francisco Chronicle journalists (the other is played by Robert Downey Jr.) who is on the trail of the Zodiac Killer in one of the best-known unsolved cases in American black history. The David Fincher-directed film was nominated for several awards and Fincher won the best director award at the Dublin Film Critics’ Circle in 2007.

8.- ‘Nocturnal animals’ (2016)

Susan Morrow (Amy Adams) has an art gallery in Los Angeles, with a privileged life, married to her second husband. One weekend Susan receives a package in the mailbox, containing the first novel by her ex-ex-husband, Edward Sheffield (Jake Gyllenhaal), of whom she has not heard from for years. He asks her for a criticism of the text and she immerses herself in the narrative, in such a way that she realizes that her life is missing something and begins to relive her past.

9.- ‘The duplicate man’ (2013)

It is based on the novel “El Hombre Duplicado” by José Saramago. It is an independent thriller, co-produced between Canada and Spain. Jake plays a teacher who, by chance of fate, discovers that in his own city there is a man identical to him. After seeing him in a movie, he decides to investigate everything related to his human copy, with which he has no blood ties or apparent connections.



